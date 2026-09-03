The Cozad Haymaker boys cross country team finished as the runners-up at their home invite Thursday morning.
Cozad girls finished in sixth as a team.
The Holdrege girls and boys claimed both team titles.
Individual varsity champions were Zoe Johnson of Brady and Holdrege’s Samuel McQuistan.
COZAD GIRLS
Audrey Baker led the lady Makers with a time of 22:46 for third place.
Andrea Saravia Rios finished in 27th with a time of 27:43.
Reagan Chrisinger took 32nd with a time of 28:16.
Arleth Casillas ended with a time of 29:51 for 37th.
COZAD BOYS
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Jaxson Arndt ran a personal best time of 18:19 for seventh place.
Taegan Dexter finished in 10th with a time of 18:57.
Gavin Guerra had a time of 19:39 for 15th.
Kenneth Hernandez Alvarado had a personal best time of 19:41 for 16th.
Cayden Schwarz took 17th with a time of 19:41.
Chase Smith finished with a time of 19:42 for 18th.
Elias Morris finished in 31st with a time of 20:53.
Charles Baker ended with a time of 21:04 for 33rd.
Hayden Revelo had time of 21:47 for 44th.
Benjamin Hanna had a personal best time of 22:19 for 50th.
Dilan Orellana-Medina finished in 57th with a time of 23:14.
Chandler Kaup took 60th with a time of 23:30.
Kollin Russel ended with a time of 24:18 for 65th.
Raiden Heuck took 68th with a time of 24:54.
Kaleb Revelo finished with a time of 25:23 for 70th.
Jairn Flores ended in 77th with a time of 26:52.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The Cozad Middle School girls and boys claimed the team titles.
GIRLS
Sydney Rahn, second, 13:27; Gretchen Guerra, seventh, 13:56; Lenor Bennett, ninth, 14:05; Ivy Russell, 14th, 15:09; Kaylee Hild, 17th, 15:26; Mila Fochtman, 21st, 16:07; Michelle McArdle, 22nd, 16:45; Brenna Fisher, 29th, 19:14
BOYS
Jax Yocom, third, 11:45; Grayden Guerra, fourth, 11:58; Jackson Broz, fifth, 12:02; Myles Heimann, eighth, 12:16; Jaxon Woltemath, 12th, 12:47; Santiago Casillas, 16th, 12:58; Alexander Guyle, 19th, 13:09; Max Bazata, 24th, 13:46; Yulian Ramirez, 26th, 14:27; Michael Walsh, 30th, 15:48'; Jacob Martinez, 32nd, 15:59; Teagan Peterson, 33rd, 16:02; Emmett Tvrdy, 36th, 17:32; Blaze Halligan, 37th, 17:49; Zayne Thurn, 38th, 17:53