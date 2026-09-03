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The Cozad Haymaker boys cross country team finished as the runners-up at their home invite Thursday morning.

Cozad girls finished in sixth as a team.

The Holdrege girls and boys claimed both team titles.

Individual varsity champions were Zoe Johnson of Brady and Holdrege’s Samuel McQuistan.

COZAD GIRLS

Audrey Baker led the lady Makers with a time of 22:46 for third place.

Andrea Saravia Rios finished in 27th with a time of 27:43.

Reagan Chrisinger took 32nd with a time of 28:16.

Arleth Casillas ended with a time of 29:51 for 37th.

COZAD BOYS

Jaxson Arndt ran a personal best time of 18:19 for seventh place.

Taegan Dexter finished in 10th with a time of 18:57.

Gavin Guerra had a time of 19:39 for 15th.

Kenneth Hernandez Alvarado had a personal best time of 19:41 for 16th.

Cayden Schwarz took 17th with a time of 19:41.

Chase Smith finished with a time of 19:42 for 18th.

Elias Morris finished in 31st with a time of 20:53.

Charles Baker ended with a time of 21:04 for 33rd.

Hayden Revelo had time of 21:47 for 44th.

Benjamin Hanna had a personal best time of 22:19 for 50th.