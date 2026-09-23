Top Story Spotlight VOLLEYBALL: Cozad beats Holdrege in 3, falls to Ogallala in 3 Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 23, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OGALLALA — The Cozad Haymakers went 1-1 at the Ogallala triangular Tuesday.kAmr@K25 H@? `f\ad[ ad\`g 2?5 af\ad @G6C w@=5C686 :? E96:C 7:CDE 82>6] %96 w2J>2<6CD =@DE `g\ad[ af\ad 2?5 `e\ad E@ ~82==2=2 :? E96 7:?2= 82>6]k^AmkAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA 925 `e <:==D[ E9C66 3=@4<D 2?5 EH@ 246D :? E96:C H:? @G6C w@=5C686] $96 925 `b <:==D 2?5 EH@ 3=@4<D :? E96 =@DD E@ E96 x?5:2?D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] w~{s#tvtk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 7:CDE D6E C6>2:?65 72:C=J 6G6? F?E:= w@=5C686 E@@< 2 e\b @77 2 r@K25 2EE24< 6CC@C] p qC26=J? |2=4@> <:== E:65 E96 D6E 2E f]k^Am People are also reading… Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Dale Thomas Krings Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Hi-Line football routs Sutherland in road win Thursday kAmw@=5C686 E@@< 2 `d\`` =625 @77 2 <:==] %96 sFDE6CD FD65 2 d\_ CF? E@ =625 a_\`a]k^AmkAmr@K25 32EE=65 324<[ AF==:?8 H:E9:? 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