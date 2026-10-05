S-E-M's Kyler Jones (3) blocks an attack by Arthur County's Kaylee Wilson in the first set of the Mustangs' win Friday in Sumner.
S-E-M's Lily Hrasy (1) digs the ball during the Mustangs' Friday sweep of Arthur County in Sumner.
The S-E-M Mustang volleyball team swept Arthur County Friday on homecoming in Sumner.
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KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo…
COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps.
KEARNEY — The Lexington Minutemen brought home the team title Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invite.
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming.
No. 1 Nebraska faces Maryland on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, listen and follow the match.
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