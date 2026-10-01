Top Story Spotlight Lexington tennis dominates dual over Holdrege Jessica Kennedy Oct 1, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Micah Scherr returns a serve in the No. 1 doubles match with partner Mathias Pepplitsch Thursday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Mathias Pepplitsch returns the ball during a rally in the No. 1 doubles match with Micah Scherr Thursday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jaxon Neff serves during the No. 2 doubles match in the Minutemen's home dual win over Holdrege Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jaydon Hernandez returns the ball during a rally in the No. 1 singles match Thursday against Holdrege. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Cristian Franco serves during the No. 2 singles match in the Minutemen's home dual win over Holdrege Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Minutemen tennis team swept Holdrege 5-0 Thursday in a dual in Lexington.kAm$6?:@C y2J5@? w6C?2?56K H@? e\a[ e\` @G6C %C:DE2? q6C8 :? E96 }@] ` D:?8=6D >2E49]k^AmkAm$6?:@C rC:DE:2? uC2?4@ H@? e\_[ e\` @G6C #J2? |2=5@?25@ :? E96 }@] a D:?8=6D >2E49]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$6?:@C |2E9:2D !6AA=:ED49 2?5 ;F?:@C |:429 $496CC H@? e\_[ e\` :? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D >2E49 @G6C r2=:? {:89E 2?5 pD96C w2>]k^AmkAm$6?:@CD y2I@? }677 2?5 s2G:5 s:2K H@? E96 }@] a 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\_[ e\` @G6C v2CC6EE v2?D6C 2?5 y2:56? qC2?5]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Dwight Boyd Stubbs kAmyF?:@C y@D:29 #962 2?5 7C6D9>2? xK24 $2=:?2D H@? e\_[ e\` @G6C r2>56? q6?E=6J 2?5 q6? z:? :? E96 }@] b 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H:== 9@DE 2 5F2= 282:?DE z62C?6J r2E9@=:4 2E c A]>] %9FCD52J[ ~4E] g]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps. Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday KEARNEY — The Lexington Minutemen brought home the team title Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invite. Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance COZAD — A little rain didn't stop the Cozad Haymakers from completing a 20-0 shutout win on homecoming night over Alliance. 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