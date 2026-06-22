Top Story Spotlight Local youth wrestle under the lights in Grand Island Jessica Kennedy Jun 22, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAND ISLAND — The annual Friday Night Lights outdoor wrestling tournament was held downtown in Grand Island June 19.kAm(C6DE=6CD 7C@> {6I:?8E@?[ r@K25[ $\t\| 2?5 ~G6CE@? 4@>A6E65 :? E96 7F? 2E>@DA96C6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{t)x}v%~}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2D>:? p8F:CC6 7:?:D965 2D E96 CF??6C\FA :? E96 8:C=D h\`a 8C256 `bc\`cc A@F?5 H6:89E 4=2DD]k^Am Lexington's Jasmin Aguirre focuses on her next move against Aspen Gray of Millard South Wrestling Club Friday in Grand Island at the annual Friday Night Lights tournament. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald kAmp8F:CC6 H@? 96C D6>:7:?2= >2E49 3J A:? 2E bid_ @G6C pDA6? vC2J @7 |:==2C5 $@FE9 (C6DE=:?8]k^Am kAmx? E96 492>A:@?D9:A[ p8F:CC6 =@DE 3J A:? 2E bidd 282:?DE $2G2??29 !:6ECK2< @7 (@@5 #:G6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kyle Busch's family not filing a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show Omaha woman gets prison for motor vehicle homicide in death of Council Bluffs man Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College kAm#J=66 r9FC49 3C@F89E 9@>6 E96 CF??6C\FA E:E=6 :? E96 8:C=D h\`a 8C256 `dd\`dg A@F?5 H6:89E 4=2DD]k^AmkAmr9FC49 H@? E96 D6>:7:?2= 3J 2 A:? :? ec D64@?5D @G6C pG2 #J=66 @7 q6==6GF6]k^AmkAmx? E96 492>A:@?D9:A[ r9FC49 76== E@ q2J=: w6==636C8 @7 vC2?5 xD=2?5[ 3J A:? 2E `i_f]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$\t\|k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz2:J2 t==:D[ 2 D@A9@>@C6 2E $\t\|[ 4@>A6E65 2D 2 ?@?\277:=:2E65 HC6DE=6C :? E96 8:C=D h\`a `b`\`bf A@F?5 H6:89E 4=2DD]k^Am S-E-M's Kaiya Ellis works to break down Bellevue's Riley Curtis in a semifinal match in Grand Island at the Friday Night Lights tournament. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald kAmt==:D 3C@F89E 9@>6 E96 492>A:@?D9:A E:E=6]k^Am kAm$96 H@? 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