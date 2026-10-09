Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg volleyball sweeps McCook Thursday Jessica Kennedy Oct 9, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg volleyball handed McCook their eighth loss of the season Thursday on the Bison's home court.kAm%96 =25J $H656D DH6AE |4r@@< ad\ab[ ad\ab[ ad\`g]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8VD C64@C5 :>AC@G65 E@ `d\`_ 29625 @7 E96:C 9@>6 >2E49 282:?DE {6I:?8E@? |@?52J[ ~4E] `a 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D H6C6 =65 3J t==2C2J z@49 H:E9 `c <:==D 2?5 @?6 246] {2FC6? |C@4K6< 25565 g <:==D 2?5 @?6 246]k^AmkAmz@49 <:4<65 @77 E96 ?:89E H:E9 2 <:==[ 3FE |4r@@< DE2J65 @? E96 966=D @7 E96 $H656D >@DE @7 E96 7:CDE D6E]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Lexington boys tennis wins Hastings Tigers Invite Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M reverse sweeps Hi-Line Tuesday Nearly $19M aimed at saving a prairie, state bird and dancing chickens kAmv@E96?3FC8 925 E96:C =2C86DE =625 2E `b\`_ @77 2 z@49 <:==] {2E6C[ |4r@@< E:65 E96 >2E49 2E `e @77 2 q:D@? <:==]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D =65 `g\`e @77 2 z@49 <:==[ 3FE |4r@@< E:65 E96 D6E 282:? @77 324<\E@\324< v@E96?3FC8 6CC@CD] %96 q:D@? 82:?65 E96:C 7:CDE =625 2E ab\aa @77 2 $H656 6CC@C[ 7@C4:?8 2 v@E96?3FC8 E:>6@FE]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 C624965 D6E A@:?E ac\ab @77 2 vC66C %:==6C 2?5 |C@4K6< 3=@4<] p55: y6DD6A9VD 246 H@? E96 D6E 7@C E96 $H656D]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 925 EH@ <:==D 2?5 2? 246 E@ =625 b\a :? E96 D64@?5 D6E] p vC246 tG6CE <:== AF==65 E96 $H656D :?E@ 2 E:6 2E e] {2E6C[ v@E96?3FC8 AF==65 29625 ``\f @77 2 c\_ CF? 2?5 EH@ z@49 <:==D]k^Am kAm%:==6C 925 324<\E@\324< <:==D 2D E96 $H656D 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 `d\``] p D6BF6?46 @7 |4r@@< <:==D 2?5 2? 246 E:65 E96 D6E 2E `d]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 EC2:=65 `h\`f @77 E96:C @H? 6CC@C[ 7@C4:?8 2 E:>6@FE E@ C68C@FA] #:=6J u=6D49 925 2 D6EE6C 5F>A <:==[ AF==:?8 E96 $H656D H:E9:? @?6 2E `h\`g] z@49 7@==@H65 2 $H656 3=@4< H:E9 96C 6:89E9 <:==[ 8:G:?8 v@E96?3FC8 E96 =625 a_\`g]k^AmkAmp %:==6C 2?5 u=6D49 3=@4< 82G6 v@E96?3FC8 D6E A@:?E[ 2?5 2 |4r@@< ?6E G:@=2E:@? 82G6 E96 $H656D E96 H:? ad\ab]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 $H656D E@@< 2 c\` =625 :? E96 E9:C5 D6E @77 2 |4r@@< 2EE24< 6CC@C] tG6CE 2?5 z@49 925 @?6 <:== 6249 2?5 |C@4K6< 7@==@H65 H:E9 2? 246[ AFEE:?8 v@E96?3FC8 FA f\a]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 FD65 2 e\_ CF? @77 2 |4r@@< 6CC@C E@ =625 `e\g] {2E6C[ E96 $H656D =65 a`\`b @77 2 z@49 <:==] |4r@@< AF==65 H:E9:? 7@FC 2E a`\`f @77 2 $H656 6CC@C]k^AmkAmp |4r@@< D6CG6 6CC@C 2H2C565 v@E96?3FC8 >2E49 A@:?E[ 2?5 %:==6C 42AA65 E96 H:? H:E9 2 <:== 2E ad\`g]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$(tst $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%:==6C[ tG6CE 2?5 $92J?6 z:??2? 925 7:G6 <:==D 6249]k^AmkAmy6DD6A9 2?5 u=6D49 925 EH@ 246D 6249] tG6CE[ z@49 2?5 |C@4K6< 925 @?6 246 6249]k^Am kAmu=6D49 925 ae 2DD:DED] %:==6C 925 EH@ 3=@4< 2DD:DED[ |C@4K6<[ tG6CE[ u=6D49 2?5 z:??2? 925 @?6 3=@4< 2DD:DE 6249]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%w&#$sp* $r~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw:\{:?6 =@DE ad\a_[ ad\`h E@ r2>3C:586]k^Am kAmw:\{:?6 =@DE ad\ab[ ad\`b E@ pC2A29@6]k^AmkAm$\t\| H@? ae\ac[ ad\aa[ ad\`d @G6C p=>2]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? =@DE ad\af[ ad\ab[ ad\`f E@ p?D=6J\{:E497:6=5]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? 362E {@@>:D ad\`g[ ad\a`]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout The Lexington Minutemen tennis team went 19-1 and 4-0 in duals Friday at the East vs. West Shootout in Kearney. Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Cozad softball earns wildcard to reach Class C-3 District Final against Bishop Neumann Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Hackberry Fields in Wahoo. Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Nebraska faces one of its biggest tests yet as Indiana brings a 21-game winning streak and a new standard to the Big Ten. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg after exhibition loss to St. Louis Crowd erupts as Will Compton picks Nebraska to beat Indiana Crowd erupts as Will Compton picks Nebraska to beat Indiana Matt Leinart before the Nebraska/Indiana football game Matt Leinart before the Nebraska/Indiana football game Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions