Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: The 'don'ts' that keep us safe Jessica Kennedy Aug 29, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We all raise our kids with morals and values and beliefs and if we've done our job, we think they are pretty good kids. And they probably are.kAmp7E6C 2==[ ?@?6 @7 FD H2?E E@ 3C28 23@FE C2:D:?8 =:EE=6 Q;24<H28@?D]Qk^Am Susan Bennett kAmqFE x 42? DA62< 7C@> 6IA6C:6?46 E92E @?46 E96J 364@>6 25F=ED[ J@F 7:?5 @FE 2 =@E @7 D96?2?:82?D E92E H6?E @? E92E J@F >:89E ?@E 92G6 366? 2H2C6 @7 2E E96 E:>6] (96? x D2J Q6IA6C:6?46[Q x 5@?VE ;FDE >62? >6 H:E9 >J @H? <:5D[ 3FE 2=D@ >6 2D 2 <:5 7@C >J A@@C A2C6?ED]k^Am kAm(92E 92AA6?D H96? 2 A2C6?E E6==D E96:C 49:=5[ Qs@?VE 5@ E92EQn *@F 8F6DD65 :EP %96J 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 5@ %wp%[ D@>6E:>6D =@@<:?8 J@F 5625 :? E96 6J6D H96? 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