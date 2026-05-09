Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Honoring my mom for Mother's Day Jessica Kennedy May 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day.kAm%96 9@=:52J H2D @77:4:2==J 6DE23=:D965 :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D :? `h`c H96? !C6D:56?E (@@5C@H (:=D@? D:8?65 2 AC@4=2>2E:@? 56D:8?2E:?8 E96 D64@?5 $F?52J :? |2J 2D 2 ?2E:@?2= 9@=:52J]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmxE H2D 7@F?565 3J 2 H@>2? ?2>65 p??2 y2CG:D[ H9@ 96=5 E96 7:CDE D6CG:46 :? `h_g E@ 9@?@C 96C >@E96C[ 7@==@H:?8 96C 562E9 :? `h_d]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ (:<:A65:2[ “|@E96C’D s2J C64@8?:K6D >@E96CD[ >@E96C9@@5[ 2?5 >2E6C?2= 3@?5D :? 86?6C2=[ 2D H6== 2D E96:C A@D:E:G6 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ E96:C 72>:=:6D 2?5 D@4:6EJ]”k^Am kAm~FC 72>:=J’D 46=63C2E:@? E9:D J62C H:== 36 =@H\<6J]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular kAm(6 A=2? 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