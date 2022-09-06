Widespread drought degradation occurs due to historically dry August

LEXINGTON — Due in part to a historically dry August, drought degradation occurred across much of south central Nebraska. Extreme drought conditions returned to the National Weather Service – Hastings coverage area for the first time since June.

Speaking to how dry last month was, a site southwest of Lexington recorded only 0.23 inches of rain, the driest on record for the station.

Kearney saw its driest August out of 128 years of record keeping, going all the way back to 1895. There was only 0.13 inches recorded during the month, 2.88 inches less than the 30 year normal of 3.01.

The year to date, January to August, precipitation total at the Kearney Regional Airport is 13.62; this year is 68 percent below normal. The last records were 0.19 inches in 1900, 0.33 in 1928, 0.35 in 2020 and 0.47 in 1976.

Also according to the NWS Hastings area, Grand Island saw its second driest August on record, with only 0.45 inches, the driest still being 0.33 inches in 1919. Hastings saw its fifth driest month, with 0.46 inches. It was the top five driest August for many official stations.

Over the last 90 days, the overall-driest areas, as little as 3.50-5.00 inches, focused primarily within several northern and western counties such as: Merrick, Nance, Howard, Dawson, Gosper and Furnas.

During the last weeks of August, the vast majority of the NWS Hastings area received no more than 0.05-0.40 inches of rain. Some counties saw limited higher exceptions, around 0.75.

Due to the current drought conditions and the severe lack of rainfall last month, widespread one category degradation took part across most of the NWS Hastings area, the greatest area degradation in quite some time.

Locally, there was not much change, all of Dawson County remains under severe drought, D2, conditions. However, D2 conditions were further expanded in southeast Gosper County, leaving only the southwest portion of the county under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

NWS Hastings noted portions of Nance, Merrick and Howard counties saw degradation to extreme drought, D3, conditions. The last time this category was in the coverage area was June.

Per the last update, 99 percent of Nebraska is under some type of drought conditions. In the southwest, exceptional drought, D4, conditions increased in coverage from four percent to six percent. D3 conditions also expanded across parts of northeast Nebraska.

“Warm, dry conditions continued across much of the region with the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas seeing some areas of worsening conditions. In Nebraska and Kansas, all levels of drought expanded as short-term precipitation deficits, on top of long-term dryness, continued to deplete soil moisture and stress vegetation,” the U.S. Drought Monitor update stated.

“Exceptional, D4, drought expanded in the southwest where rainfall deficits of over 3.5 inches have occurred over the last 90 days,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.”

“Extreme, D3, severe, D2 and moderate, D1, drought expanded in the eastern half of Nebraska where rainfall deficits of 3 to nearly 7 inches have occurred over the last 90 days. Other areas of Nebraska seeing degradations include north-central Nebraska, where D2 expanded, and the Panhandle, where D1 expanded,” the U.S. Drought monitor concluded.

Looking ahead, it appears to be another largely dry week across much of the coverage area, as upper level high pressure will be the most dominate factor in the weather for a majority of the time.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.