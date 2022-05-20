Veteran Pavilion announces street recommendations

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veteran Pavilion is taking shape and one of the next steps is to name the new streets in the park.

Recently Mayor John Fagot announced in a city council meeting that the original thought for the venue started as just naming streets. “I think we need to stay true to that idea,” he stated in the meeting.

With that in mind, the committee for the pavilion is recommending the streets be named “Barron Street” for the east-west street connecting to Monroe Street. The north-south street that connects to Seventh Street would be named “Hatfield Street.”

“We started out just wanting to name streets for our Lexington heroes,” said chairman Dr. Jim Bliven. “The city has gone above and beyond our expectations.

“The pavilion is way more than we ever hoped for.”

The announcement corresponds with the 55th anniversary of Corporal Barron’s death in Vietnam, May 18, 1967. “With Memorial Day coming up and his anniversary, it was a good time to make this announcement,” said Steve Zerr, Dawson County Veteran Service Officer and committee member. “The pavilion is moving along at such a great pace right now, it was time.”

Corporal Florentino Ciprian Barron was born March 7, 1947 in Lexington. He graduated from Lexington St. Ann’s High School and enlisted in the United States Army. His tour in Vietnam began July 19, 1966 as he was attached to the 101st Airborne Division, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, B Company.

He was killed May 18, 1967 as a result of hostile action from multiple fragmentation wounds. The incident occurred on Hill 424 near Duc Pho, South Vietnam in the Quang Ngai province.

Specialist Gary Hatfield was born March 11, 1947 in Lexington. He attended school at Lexington High School, earning his GED while he was with the United States Army. His tour in Vietnam began October 2, 1966, serving as a light weapons specialist with the 1st Calvary Division, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry, A Company.

Hatfield was killed March 20, 1967 at Truong Son, 17 kilometers north of LZ English in South Vietnam. It was reported he died as a result of hostile action with multiple fragmentation wounds.

Barron and Hatfield are two of four servicemen killed during Vietnam with Lexington ties.

This recommendation will be forward to the Lexington City Council for approval in the near future.