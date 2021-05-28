Valuations for 2021 coming soon, protests must be filed after June 1

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Assessor’s Office announced this week that the time is drawing near when real estate property owners will receive a notice of valuation change for 2021.
Appraisers, on behalf of the assessor, spent most of their time in three rural ranges, and in Sumner and Eddyville beginning last fall and through mid-March this year, conducting onsite inspections of dwellings, and in the rural area, also outbuildings.
State guidelines require property must be examined at least every six years. Generally, it takes fewer years before review is needed because of market forces. Some locations or property types change almost annually.
For 2021 the 92-100 percent parameters had to be updated for ranges 21,24 and 25 for improvements. This is separate from agricultural land.
There are several classes of property. They include residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural as the major groups. Land and improvements are considered separately. Those figures are, however; combined for the final value used for tax compilations.
Tax collection is the county treasurer’s duty. Assessors produced tax rolls with the valuations as the basis. Tax rates are compiled from tax asking contained in budgets from the many political subdivisions. The breakdown in tax dollars go mostly to education, then cities and counties.
Valuations of improvements (buildings) in Cozad were increased 5 percent this year to meet state standards. Decreases in valuation occurred in grass in the agricultural sector.
Valuations are a result of comparing sold properties to unsold properties and attempting to equalize the figures. Levies will have to increase if the value drops in order to collect the same taxes year to year. Tax amounts depend almost solely on spending needed for the various governmental functions.
The valuation notices start the process of protesting to the county board of equalization in case of disagreement with those results. Property owners have the month of June to file a protest form with the county clerk. Hearings most often are held in July.
Those who file are obligated to offer more than a mere opinion of value. The county board of equalization prefers to have examples of similar property to help with its decision. The assessor provides information of what is on the record and an explanation of the process. The county clerk is secretary to the board and schedules the hearings as well as keeping records of all proceedings.
Protests cannot be filed before June 1.