Valuations for 2021 coming soon, protests must be filed after June 1

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Assessor’s Office announced this week that the time is drawing near when real estate property owners will receive a notice of valuation change for 2021.

Appraisers, on behalf of the assessor, spent most of their time in three rural ranges, and in Sumner and Eddyville beginning last fall and through mid-March this year, conducting onsite inspections of dwellings, and in the rural area, also outbuildings.

State guidelines require property must be examined at least every six years. Generally, it takes fewer years before review is needed because of market forces. Some locations or property types change almost annually.

For 2021 the 92-100 percent parameters had to be updated for ranges 21,24 and 25 for improvements. This is separate from agricultural land.

There are several classes of property. They include residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural as the major groups. Land and improvements are considered separately. Those figures are, however; combined for the final value used for tax compilations.

