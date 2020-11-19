Two Rivers reports seven more COVID-19 related deaths, 95 new cases reported Wednesday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were seven more COVID-19 related deaths in the Two Rivers district

Of the deaths, three were in Buffalo County, a male in his 70s and a male and female in their 80s. There was three in Dawson County, two males in their 80s and one in his 90s and one in Phelps County, a male in his 70s.

Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman expressed his condolences to the families and stated, “Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.”

The number of deaths in the seven county region has now reached 53.

In addition to the deaths, 95 additional cases were reported on Wednesday. These included 51 in Buffalo County, 18 in Dawson County, 12 in Kearney County, seven in Phelps County, four in Gosper County, two in Harlan County and one in Franklin County.

Currently there are 481 active virus cases in Dawson and 39 in Gosper. Throughout the entire Two Rivers region, there are 2,253 active cases.

Two Rivers now reports a total of 5,955 cases, 3,315 of which are no longer symptomatic.

Nebraska now has had a total of 106,617 cases and 55,037 recoveries. There are currently 961 hospitalizations and there have now been 826 deaths.