Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial lowered further, 53 new cases on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was lowered further back into the ‘elevated’ level and 53 new cases were reported in the region Wednesday.

Two Rivers made the decision to further lower their risk dial for several reasons,

ICU occupancy continues to decrease across the district, over 40 percent of these beds are currently available and COVID-19 patients account for less than a fifth of current occupants in medical and surgical beds.

The average daily positive case numbers have dropped across the district, but testing outside of residential facilities is about half the weekly average from six weeks ago.

There has been a sudden increase in positivity rates among people who are not residents of long-term care facilities, but this may be related to changes in testing coverage and context.

Two Rivers is also completing all disease investigations and contract tracing across all age groups. Contract tracers are better able to address the needs of individuals experiencing isolation or quarantine.

For these reasons the risk dial was lowered and Two Rivers continues to be, “cautiously optimistic,” about a sustained downward trend in daily new cases in the district.