Two arrested following methamphetamine delivery in Lexington

  • Updated
  • 0
Nestor Gomez-Orta and Mellenize Utterback

LEXINGTON — A man and a woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a controlled delivery of a package containing 3.9 pounds of the substance.

Mellenize Utterback, 30, of Lexington and Nestor Gomez-Orta, 36, have both been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony and possession with intent to distribute or deliver a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

Utterback and Gomez-Orta were arraigned in Dawson County Court on Tuesday, April 26. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set both of their bails at 10 percent of $500,000. A preliminary hearing date has been set for May 9.

According to court documents, law enforcement was advised a suspicious package was allegedly being  sent from California to 408 Rimpley Lane in Lexington.

The package was intercepted by a United States Postal Inspector on Friday, April 22. A K-9 brought in and indicated the odor of illicit drugs in the package. A federal search warrant was obtained.

When opened, the package contained 3.9 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Postal Inspector from the Postal Service made a controlled delivery of two packages to 408 Rimpley Lane to Gomez-Orta.

The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team, with assistance from officers with the Lexington Police Department, executed a search warrant on the residence and located five individuals and two juveniles inside.

Utterback and Gomez-Orta were arrested.

During the search of the residence, around 1,000 small blue bills believed to be fentanyl were located in a safe allegedly in Utterback and Gomez-Orta room. Also located was a large amount of U.S. currency, six knives, a compound bow, pipes, rolling papers, phones, scales, computers, grinders, a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine and packaging materials.

