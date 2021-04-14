Trial date set for California man charged with possession of 26 pounds of methamphetamine

The vehicle was not registered and Garcia allegedly said it belong to a family member, several seconds later he said it belonged to his cousin, according to the affidavit.

The trooper then asked Garcia to qualify the details of his trip and if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. At this point Garcia allegedly stated he did not understand English, when pressed again by the trooper, he said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

When asked specifically if there was any marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin or fentanyl in the vehicle, Garcia said no. The trooper then asked to search the vehicle. According to the trooper, Garcia allegedly appeared nervous and uncomfortable but gave permission for the search.

When looking in the trunk of the vehicle, the trooper allegedly found the spare tire and jack on top of the spare tire cover, upon opening the cover they found a black duffle bag, with 25 packages containing a white substance.

The contents of the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine, the total weight was 26.2 pounds. There was also one package containing blue pills, weighing .3 pounds.

Garcia was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.