JOHNSON LAKE — A tornado touched down after dark and impacted several areas around Johnson Lake during the late evening on Friday, May 5.

Much of western and south central Nebraska was under a Slight Risk, a two out of five, for severe weather, as issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

A subsequent severe thunderstorm watch was issues across much of western and central Nebraska at 4:50 p.m.

Weather models had indicated two rounds of severe weather across the area; first thunderstorms were forecast to develop near the Nebraska-Kansas state line, with some supercells expected. Later a line of thunderstorms forming in the Panhandle were expected to move across the state after dark.

One of the earlier storms did organize into a supercell as it departed Gosper County and entered Phelps County around 9 p.m. Large hail and winds were the primary threat with this storm.

After dark, a Quasi-Linear Convective System (QLCS), or squall line formed in the western part of Nebraska and was moving eastward, according to National Weather Service – Hastings Warning Coordinator Mike Mortiz.

Mortiz said QLCS systems are common after dark in this part of the country and can often feature embedded supercell features that can spin up shorter lived tornadoes.

Part of the QLCS system began to bow out at it entered the far north of Gosper County and an area of rotation could be seen on radar. Mortiz said a lowering had been reported in Frontier County, which prompted a tornado warning to be issued.

A tornado did indeed form, touching down at 10:54 p.m. four miles northwest of Johnson Lake. There were three irrigation pivots toppled before the tornado entered the Lakeview Acres area.

“At least two large storage sheds were totally destroyed in that area (Lakeview Acres). There were several instances of damage in the area, such as trees, smaller buildings, windows and some roof damage, including two 2x4 stud driven into the roof of one home,” per the NWS Hastings damage survey.

Mortiz noted there was a high variability of damage in the Lakeview Acres area, while some sheds were destroyed, others in the area showed little damage.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said it, “looked like a bomb went off,” in the two storage sheds that were destroyed. There was a plethora of other damage including tree limbs knocked down, garage doors blown out, shingles ripped off, etc.

In one case, a basketball hoop was snapped off near the ground, with the rest falling over in a heap.

The tornado then moved east across the lake itself before impacting the Kirby Point area in Gosper County.

“It did significant damage to several homes on the east side of the lake right along the Gosper county line. Along the shore line, at least three homes in a row had all or part of a covered porch blown apart, and one home had a large section of its roof torn off,” per the NWS Hastings damage survey.

One flat cabin roof was completely torn off. A pickup a one of the campgrounds along the lake was heavily damaged by a falling tree limb. Some campers reported riding out the storm in the concrete bathrooms.

Gosper County Emergency Manger Roger Powell said Kirby Point was the hardest hit area with damage to homes and out buildings being prevalent.

The tornado then shifted down along East Shore Dr. “It upset an irrigation pivot and peeled back some metal roofing from a large building just east of the lake,” the NWS Hastings survey stated.

The tornado finally lifted east of County Road 428 around 11 a.m. It had been on the ground for around eight minutes and had traveled five miles across two counties.

“The maximum wind speed was estimated to be 95 mph based upon the residential roof damage and the storage building being destroyed. The width was estimated to be 80 yards,” per NWS Hastings.

The tornado was assigned an EF-1 rating. There were no reported injuries or deaths associated with the tornado or parent thunderstorm in the Johnson Lake area.

The Johnson Lake EF-1 was the first tornado to touchdown in Dawson County in four years, the last time was May 17, 2019.

Dawson Public Power District Manager of Customer Service Marsha Banzhaf said 11 poles were snapped in Dawson County and that around 1,000 people were without power after Friday night.

A crew was brought in from North Platte to assist local crews and they labored throughout the weekend to restore power. Banzhaf said several buildings were too damaged to safely restore power to.

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District said in a social media post about the storm damage, that if it was life threatening or required urgent attention, to handle it immediately and then to contact the land administration team who will expedite the permitting process.

CNPPID stated that all downed tree debris should be gathered in a common area within each Lake Association and CNPPID staff would start picking up on Monday.

Any residents with questions were told to call Luke Ritz at 308-529-0009 with questions.