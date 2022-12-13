Sumner native named to NPPA ambassador program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) is proud to welcome the first participants of the Pork Ambassador Program. Starting in January of 2023, five college-age students will participate in the program, developed by Sophia Lentfer, Education Director for the Association.

Participants in the 2023 Pork Ambassador Program are:

Elizabeth Hodges of Julian, is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural & Environmental Sciences Communications & Animal Science. Elizabeth is the daughter of Michael and Christy Hodges.

Mattison Beattie of Sumner, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science. Mattison is the daughter of Bart and Shana Beattie.

Larissa Meier of Pierce, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science. Larissa is the daughter of Jay and Larell Meier.

Kristen Herrick of Franklin, is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agriculture & Environmental Science Communication. Kristen is the daughter of Scott and Rhonda Herrick.

Alex Flessner of Ord, is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science. Alex is the son of Nathan and Kimberly Flessner.

The 2023 Pork Ambassador Program is comprised of five members attending college at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, with academic majors that represent a cross section of interests and disciplines within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Participants in the Pork Ambassador Program will promote the efforts of pork producers across the state, take part in activities that encourage personal growth, career readiness, expand their knowledge of the pork industry, and encourage giving back to their community. Each of the participants will receive a $500 scholarship upon the successful completion of requirements throughout the year-long program.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is a grassroots, incorporated, non profit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.