Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were officially sworn in after completing their training on Wednesday, July 7. The new volunteers, Joanna Castaneda, Barbara Vondras, Helen Araujo, Teresa Schneider, Beth Delp and Peggy Winter, all took their oath before Judge Jeffrey Wightman in Dawson County Court.

There are now 28 Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers who can take on cases and six people who provide assistance.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, was created by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976.

Judge Soukup had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision for a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.

CASA works together with state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe and have a permanent home, according to their website.

The role of CASA is to strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective member programs.

• In partnership with state organizations, strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective local programs that work to provide high quality volunteers to act as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (“CASA”) or guardians ad litem (“GAL”) for children and youth who come into the court system as a result of abuse or neglect¹, and to advocate for their best interests, so that every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.