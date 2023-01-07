S-E-M lady Mustangs trample over the Hi-Line Bulls

SUMNER — On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Mustangs hosted the Hi-Line Bulls for a physical night of basketball.

The night started out slow for the lady Mustangs as lady Bull Zoey Evans and Natalie Malcom hit three-pointers early on. It didn’t last long as S-E-M’s Taryn Arbuthnot took over to score eight points pushing the Mustangs ahead by one.

As the second quarter started, the Lady Mustangs picked up their defense and forced the Bulls to turn over the ball. Mustang Mikah O’Neill put up a huge block against the Hi-Line fast break to prevent them from another bucket. The lady Bulls put up four points as the Mustangs scored seven.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Hi-Line faced an injury as senior Payton Muegerl landed wrong on her knee going after a ball. Muegerl sat out the rest of the game.

Going into halftime, S-E-M took a small four point lead.

The lady Bulls came out and hit two more three-pointers in the third quarter but it just wasn’t enough to catch up to the lady Mustangs. The Mustangs scored 12 points in the third as O’Neill turned up the heat in the paint.

S-E-M took an eight point lead going into the fourth quarter. The lady Bulls put up 10 free throws in the fourth but only made three. O’Neill couldn’t be stopped by the Bulls as she scored 13 of the 17 points the Mustangs made in the fourth.

As the buzzer sounded, the Mustangs landed the win 47-27.

Lady Mustang O’Neill put up big numbers with 23 points, Arbuthnot had 16, Cayleigh Jackson had four, Katelynn Reiter had two and Jaycelyn Hoos had two.

The Bulls were led by Evans with 10 points, Whitney Dickau had five, Malia Viter had seven, Malcom had three and Genesee Knackstedt had two.

S-E-M played on Friday, Jan. 6 at home with a tip-off of 6 p.m. against Axtell.

Hi-Line hits the road to face-off against Maywood/Hayes center on Saturday, Jan. 7.