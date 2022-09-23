S-E-M lady Mustangs sweep the Spartans

SUMNER — A night of volleyball brought the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans to take the court against the lady Mustangs on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The first set started off strong for the lady Mustangs as they had a 21 to nine lead over the lady Spartans. The end of the match took a turn when the lady Spartans went on a run to score six points. The lady Mustangs were able to keep their lead and won the match 25 to 15.

As the second set started, the lady Spartans came out ready to change the flow of the game. This did not stop the lady Mustangs as they won the set 25 to 19.

In the third set, the lady Mustangs had some early mistakes that let the lady Spartans get ahead in points. S-E-M and Ansley-Litchfield went back and forth during much of the set. After the lady Mustangs were able to get a few kills down, they took the lead and ran with it. Coach Tammy Kenton said, “Volleyball is a game of momentum--once you have it, you want to try to keep it so the other team does not go on a run.”

The final score of the third set was 25 to 21 with the lady Mustang win.

The win over the Spartans puts the lady Mustangs with a nine and four record so far this season.

S-E-M put down a huge 37 kills on the night. An exploding game on the net had freshman Taryn Arbuthnot smacking down 14 kills. Junior Mikah O’Neill came out arms blazing as she put down 15 kills.

It was a great night behind the service line as freshman Jaycelyn Hoos volleyed up three aces. O’Neill, Katelynn Reiter and Danielle Claflin had one ace each.

The lady Mustangs had a team total of 11 solo blocks and 14 block assists. With big hands at the net, Arbuthnot put up nine blocks and assisted on six.

Mustang Katelynn Reiter and Hoos each had 14 assists during the match.

Defensively, the lady Mustangs were going strong keeping the ball off the court. O’Neill got 16 digs up, Allie Rohde popped up 13, Hoos had nine.

When asked about the upcoming games in Elm Creek, Coach Kenton stated, “Competition! The FKC is loaded with teams with a lot of talent. Each game, teams need to be ready to play volleyball if they want to be competitive and win!”

S-E-M lady Mustangs hit the road on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a triangular in Elm Creek.