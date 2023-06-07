DAWSON COUNTY — Just like the original Pony Express would ride on through the night, the Pony Express Re-Ride is set to pass through the local area during the evening and early morning of June 15 and 16.

The annual re-ride event follows the original Pony Express trail, now a part of the Pony Express National Historic Trail. This year riders left Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7 and are set to arrive in St. Joseph, Mo., on Saturday, June 17.

Locally, the riders will pass near Midway Station, two miles south and one miles east of I-80 near Gothenburg around 8:30 p.m. and then three miles south of Cozad at Road 758 at 10 p.m.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 16, riders will pass south of Overton at 1:45 a.m., before carrying on to Ft. Kearny State Park at 5 a.m.

The 10 day, 24 hour a day event honoring the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company founded by a Missouri freighting company.

The 600 riders follow the tradition of the original riders and take the Pony Express oath and receive a bible. They ride in relays of one to five miles and transport a mochila, leather square with four pockets, full of Commemorative Letters.

Anyone who encounters the riders on the road are asked to slow down and be ready to stop. Give the riders a car lengths width and pass slowly. People are asked to not spook the horses, by running through puddles near them, honking the horn or revving the engine.

Watch out for signals from the rider to slow down or stop.

The Pony Express was a private mail service which used horse mounted riders to transport messages, newspapers and mail in a dramatic attempt to capture a federal mail contract, according to the National Pony Express Association, NPEA.

Operated by the Central Overland California and Pike’s Peak Express Company, the Pony Express was in service from April 1860 to October 1861. Riders relayed message between St. Joseph, Mo. and Sacramento, Calif.

While it was operating, the Pony Express managed to reduce the travel time from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast in about 10 days and was considered the most direct means of east-west communication for a time.

This was accomplished by 40 riders in the saddle at a time in each direction, 190 stations located along the route were maintained by 400 station keepers.

Riders were paid $25 a week, no small sum of money in 1860. They rode 10 to 15 miles before changing horses and 75 miles before being relieved, according to the NPEA.

Ironically, for all the fame surrounding the Pony Express, the mail service only lasted 18 months, with the introduction of the transcontinental telegraph, the need for the service dried up almost immediately.

Despite this the Pony Express has endured as a lasting symbol of the American West and has become romanticized over the years.

Famous advertisements allegedly read, “Wanted: Young, skinny, wiry fellows not over 18. Must be expert riders, willing to risk death daily. Orphans preferred,” have added to the luster surrounding this short lived mail service.

What seems to be the most enduring aspect of the Pony Express is its symbolism of rugged American individualism during frontier times and what the lengths people would go to find a solution to a problem.

Today there is a group dedicated to keeping this spirit alive, the NPEA is an all-volunteer historical organization whose purpose is to identify, re-establish and mark the original Pony Express trail from St. Joseph Missouri through Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and into California.

In the mid-1960s, a group of California horse and trail enthusiasts came together to do re-enactments of the Pony Express and in 1977 the NPEA was founded. Each year they did rides which extended farther east and by 1980, they were riding and carrying mail the entire 2,000 miles of the trail.

The annual re-ride takes place each June, on even numbered years, they travel east, and on odd numbered years they go west. The re-ride this year is a 10 day event, which started on June 6 in St. Joseph, Mo., and will end on June 16 in Sacramento, Calif.