Planning Commission forwards approval for Nuno subdivision to Lexington city council

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Planning Commission forwarded approval for both the final plat and rezone of the Nuno Subdivision to the Lexington city council during their meeting on Wednesday, May 4.

The property in question is located to the west of Lexington, at the corner of Roads 755 and 431.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said Lexington has a two mile zoning jurisdiction around the community, hence why property owners in the zone have to follow Lexington’s zoning code.

He said smaller communities may have one mile zoning areas while larger cities may have three mile zones, as it is anticipated the community will expand into those areas.

The first public hearing was to consider the final plat of the subdivision, which would split the property into Lot 1 and Lot 2. The intention is to retain the house in Lot 1, but add a new house to Lot 2.

Brecks said the only public comment about the subdivision was if the split was occurring with the smaller parcel, containing the home and other structures or the larger parcel, including the field.

The second public hearing was to discuss rezoning the subdivision from A-1 to R-1, which is required to add the single family dwelling planned. R-1 zoning allows for single family homes, child care education facilities, home occupation, etc.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of both the final plant and rezone, which will be heard by the Lexington city council at a later date.

During the roundtable discussion, Brecks said the commission will meet again in June to discuss a few agreements on a similar rezone proposal.