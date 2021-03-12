Planning Commission approves plan for meeting hall at 110 E. 6th St.

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s planning commission forwarded their approval to the city council for a meeting hall to be located at 110 E. 6th St. in the downtown area.

Developmental Services Director Bill Brecks said this is the same location that had been the subject of a storefront church conditional use permit in 2018.

The planning commission at that time had forwarded the application to the city council with no opinion and the permit was only narrowly approved by a vote of 3-2 by the city council.

Brecks said the proposed church never got off the ground and now the owner, Lorena Ramirez, plans to make the space a meeting hall for the purpose of holding small social events.

He said the building plan is exactly the same as the proposed church but the occupancy would be half of the original plan, around 50. Parking requirements would also go down to 20 spaces, which is more than the three in front of the building, but parking issues are not uncommon in downtown areas.

The building would consist of an assembly area, a meeting room, work room and bathrooms.

The planning commission voted their approval of the project and it will be sent to the city council. Kristi Moyer abstained during the vote, saying the owner is an employee.