Planning Commission approves plan for meeting hall at 110 E. 6th St.

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s planning commission forwarded their approval to the city council for a meeting hall to be located at 110 E. 6th St. in the downtown area.
Developmental Services Director Bill Brecks said this is the same location that had been the subject of a storefront church conditional use permit in 2018.
The planning commission at that time had forwarded the application to the city council with no opinion and the permit was only narrowly approved by a vote of 3-2 by the city council.
Brecks said the proposed church never got off the ground and now the owner, Lorena Ramirez, plans to make the space a meeting hall for the purpose of holding small social events.
He said the building plan is exactly the same as the proposed church but the occupancy would be half of the original plan, around 50. Parking requirements would also go down to 20 spaces, which is more than the three in front of the building, but parking issues are not uncommon in downtown areas.
The building would consist of an assembly area, a meeting room, work room and bathrooms.
The planning commission voted their approval of the project and it will be sent to the city council. Kristi Moyer abstained during the vote, saying the owner is an employee.
The last item on the agenda was a redevelopment plan with Service Master as they look to build a new 8,000 square building in southeast Lexington, according to City Manager Joe Pepplitsch.
The lot in question is on the corner of Frontier St. and Heartland Road., located behind the strip mall containing Hibbett Sports, Verizon, etc.
The intent is for a new 8,000 square foot building to be constructed, this is double the size of the space ServiceMaster currently occupies in Lexington, Service Master owner Brian Bazata told the Lexington Community Development Agency last month.
Bazata had said he came to Pepplitsch with the idea several weeks ago. He said they have outgrown their current facility on N. Adams St., which is only 4,000 square feet. They also have to utilize a small storage building to house some of their larger equipment pieces.
“We are out of space,” said Bazata, he added the current layout is inefficient. A new building could be tailored to ServiceMaster’s specific needs.
There will be no negative tax shift resulting from the project, with $9,600 coming as an annual projected tax shift. The TIF funds requested are estimated to be around $134,400, according to the redevelopment contract.
Acquiring the TIF funds is no short process, the plan was already approved by the CDA and is now in front of the planning commission, pending their approval it will go to the city council for their approval and if so, it will then come back to the CDA for final approval.
Pepplitsch said the project will be beneficial to the area and a local business will be benefiting from the use of the TIF funds.
To expand on his point, the commission viewed photos of the southeast area from 2008, where there was little development in the area. Over the years the City of Lexington has been intent on bringing new businesses into the area. “It makes a big difference to do these projects,” Pepplitsch said.
The planning commission approved the redevelopment plan with ServiceMaster.