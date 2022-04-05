Pickup strikes Dawson County Sheriff cruiser, driver transported to hospital

LEXINGTON — A pickup struck a Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser in Lexington during the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

Around 8:45 a.m. law enforcement was dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway near O’Reilly Auto Parts after a Dodge Ram pickup struck a Dawson County Sheriff deputy’s cruiser in the area.

On scene, a Dodge pickup had come to rest facing north, partially in the ditch and the exit off of Plum Creek Parkway. The Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser had damage to the left side door area.

Sheriff Ken Moody said the deputy was not injured in the accident.

Priority Medical Transport took the male driver of the Dodge to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Lexington Police Department, Chief Tracy Wolf said.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Eustis Body Shop.