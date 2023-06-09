OVERTON — On Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, the Overton Bandits held a tournament against, Cambridge, Central City/Fullerton and Doniphan-Trumball.

The Bandits kicked off the weekend against Cambridge.

Overton won the close game three to two.

Batting for the Bandits was Quinn Oberg with two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Grayden Anderson had two at bats and two RBIs. Dawsen McCarter had one at bat, one run scored, one hit and one walk.

Pitching for Overton was Tripp Davenport with 10 strikeouts, two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed. Anderson had three strikeouts, one walk, one run allowed and two hits allowed. Oberg had two strikeouts.

Up first on Sunday were the Bandits against the Central City/Fullerton Post 6 Juniors.

In the first inning, Central City/Fullerton got on the board first with one run scored and shutout the Bandits.

Overton struggled to connect with hits in the first four innings.

Central City/Fullerton scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings leaving Overton in the dust.

The Bandits lost two to 11.

McCarter scored one run for the Bandits. Davenport had two at bats, two hits, one walk and one RBI. Creighton Elfgren had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Shaedyn Schreiner had one at bat, one walk and one run scored.

Elfgren had five strikeouts on the mound with eight walks, 11 runs allowed and eight hits allowed. Jackson Graham had one strikeout, two walks and two hits allowed.

The final game of the weekend had Overton facing the Doniphan-Trumball Cardinals.

Overton started off with two runs scored in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the second inning, the Cardinals tried to make a comeback but only scored one run.

It was all the Bandits in the third and fourth inning as the scored eight runs in both innings to seal the win.

Overton won 18 to three.

Pitching for Overton was Cohen Rohde with seven strikeouts, two walks, three runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Swinging away for the Bandits was Oberg with two at bats, two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs. Anderson had three at bats, four runs scored, three hits and two RBIs. Ryan Arbuthnot had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits, one walk and three RBIs. Rohde had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits, one walk and two RBIs. Schreiner had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Beattie had four at bats, two runs scored, three hits and two RBIs. B Lewis had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Jackson Day had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Graham had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and two RBIs.

Overton faced Ravenna on Tuesday, June 6. The Bandits won 21-12.

Scoring for the Bandits were Oberg with four runs, McCarter with three, Anderson with two, Elfgren with two, Arbuthnot with two, Rohde had four, Jace Jeffries had one and Beattie had one.

On the mound, Oberg had five strikeouts, nine walks, 10 runs allowed and two hits allowed. Graham had four strikeouts, five walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

The Bandits hit the road to Kearney where they won nine to two on Wednesday, June 7.

Pitching for Overton was Davenport with 13 strikeouts, three walks, one run allowed and six hits allowed. Clark Paternos had one strikeout, four walks and one hit allowed.

Running in the scores for the Bandits were Oberg with two, McCarter with two, Jeffries with two, Beattie with one, Elfgren with one and Anderson had one.

Overton hosted Alma on Friday, June 9.