Overton Fire Department trains with Air Care helicopter

OVERTON — If Overton residents were concerned as to why the Air Care helicopter set down on the school’s football field Monday evening, rest assured, there was no patient to transport. However, firefighters were training in case there will be one in the future.

Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan said firefighters were training loading patients onto the helicopters with the rotors on and off. He said they typically train with Air Care once a year as a refresher for where they can and can’t go when the helicopter is running.

Ryan said the last time Overton firefighters and rescue personnel worked with Air Care on scene was in the fall of 2021.

“CHI Health Good Samaritan AirCare is the longest operating original air ambulance service in Nebraska. Accredited by CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Services), AirCare is also one of the safest, fastest and most advanced emergency medical services in the state,” according to CHI Health.

AirCare transports patients in a Bell 429. The helicopter can travel at a 172 mph cruising speed.

“The Bell 429 helicopter features, XM Aviation Weather with Nexrad radar, Radar Altimeter, Helicopter Terrain Avoidance Warning System, Air Traffic Collision Avoidance Warning System, Capabilities of Category A performance for departures and landings, Single-pilot Instrument Flight Rules ratedOnboard satellite communications and tracking, High intensity LED lighting in the patient cabin and is configured for night vision goggle use,” per CHI Health.

AirCare’s equipment and staff are prepared to transport two patients without notice, its especially helpful for an accident involving multiple patients.

AirCare is based at Good Samaritan, a verified ACS Level II Trauma Center and AHA Chest Pain and Stroke Center. Being hospital-based, also allows staff immediate access to lifesaving products like blood and critical care medications that can be carried onboard.