Overton community hosts Block Party Barbeque

OVERTON — Another Overton Block Party Barbeque is in the bag.

The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 6 and again featured a contest between cookers from all over central Nebraska. There were 10 contestants this year, an increase from last year when there were seven.

Many people were involved in the contest and it was an awfully close call, but the winner was Brand X BBQ from Overton.

The number of attendees was around 500 with ages from two months old to a stately 94 years, there were even visitors from Tennessee who were visiting relatives. Despite the 90 degree temperatures, there was a fun time had by all.

The Overton classes of 2022 and 2025 provided soft drinks and dessert while the Overton Golf Club provided the adult beverages.

The Kyle Sayler Band provided the live entertainment; it was their first time playing together as a group.

The money raised during the event will go toward area entities such as Overton Dollars for Scholars.

The 10 contestants put in a good deal of time and effort into their craft, they set up the night before and began cooking around 3 a.m. It was noted the trick for barbeque is slow and low heat.

Barbequing has a wide and varied history, as numerous as the various regions around the world that have their own specialties.

The English word barbecue and its cognates in other languages come from the Spanish word barbacoa. The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) traces the word to Hispaniola and translates it as a "framework of sticks set upon posts".

After Columbus landed in the Americas in 1492, the Spaniards apparently found Taíno roasting meat over a grill consisting of a wooden framework resting on sticks above a fire. The flames and smoke rose and enveloped the meat, giving it a certain flavor.

There was 700 pounds of brisket, 600 pounds of pork ribs, 200 pounds of chicken, 100 pounds of sausage, over 18 gallons of baked beans and an assortment of side dishes.

Area farmers and ranchers loaned cattle panels to surround the area and picnic tables were brought in from Lexington. The Overton FFA provided manpower to set up all of the equipment and haul off the trash.

It was noted the community is looking forward to putting on the whole show again next year.