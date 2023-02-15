LEXINGTON — The students who will be entering the workforce soon will be entering a far different market than just 10 years ago. Students got a chance to see what was available locally at the Dawson County Career and College Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The annual event is organized by Dawson Area Development (DAD) and was hosted at the Orthman Community YMCA gym.

Scott Foster, DAD Assistant Director, said over 700 students from Lexington, Cozad, Overton and Gothenburg attended the event, while over 50 different area businesses and college were represented. Foster said they had a good turnout from all involved.

The goal for the students was twofold, Foster said, they got a chance to see what types of careers and opportunities were available locally and what type of education they would need.

Foster said it was important to keep these students in the state to be a part of the workforce. The brain drain out of Nebraska has long been an issue many throughout the state have sought to address through a variety of methods.

The job market the students will be entering after they graduate from high school or secondary education is quite different from conditions just 10 years ago.

Research of private sector data shows during the worst years of the Great Recession, from 2007 to 2009, overall employment fell around five percent. During those same two years, temp jobs plummeted by 30 percent.

The effects of the recession continued to linger for years, there is anecdotal evidence of job seekers turning in dozens of applications but having no takers.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered one of the worst job crises not seen since the Great Recession or even the Great Depression of the 1930s. Many people also changed where they worked due to several of the numerous factors brought on by the pandemic.

Three years later, the job market is now more competitive than ever and the need for quality employees has been an issue affecting many industries. Labor force participation rates declined following COVID and have not yet fully recovered.

“Among working age adults, the rate of labor force participation is 0.7 percentage points lower than its pre-pandemic peak of 83.1 percent,” according to the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Foster said that nearly every business present at the event was in need of workers and many are paying good wages. It’s a “historically open job market,” he said.

Military recruiters were also present, including U.S. Air Force SSgt Chris Chambers.

Chambers said the Air Force was present at the event to show the branch as an option for today’s youth and let them know all the ways they can serve.

According to the Associated Press, in 2022 the Air Force only had 10 percent of their recruiting goal met as they entered the new fiscal year. The U.S. Army fell around 25 percent of its recruitment goal last year. The service branches had to compete with a tight job market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.

Chambers noted the pandemic impacted just about every part of life in the United States and while difficulties continue, the Air Force is doing its best to be an option for those looking to serve their country.

Lexington High School Counselor Michele McKeone said the sophomore and junior classes were attending the career and college fair on Wednesday. For the sophomores, it was more of an exploratory event but for the juniors, there was more for them to do.

In January, the junior class conducted a career assessment and looked into the industries and areas they were interested in perusing to get a sense if it was truly for them and what they would need to do to achieve it, McKeone said.

The second step was the career and college fair, as it gave the juniors an opportunity to speak with people in the job industry and to get a first-hand account the opportunities the businesses offered.

McKeone offered her compliments to Foster and DAD for organizing the event and giving the students the opportunity to see what is out there in the local area.

Later the juniors will sign up for their classes for the senior year, including some dual credit classes that will help prepare them for college or whatever career they choose to enter.

The last step for the juniors will also be visiting different industries around the community and learn about the jobs that only an on-site visit can offer.

McKeone said opportunities are out there, if the students are willing to take advantage of it.