Over 500 area students take part in Dawson Area Career and College Fair

LEXINGTON — Over 500 area students took part in the Dawson Area Career and College Fair during the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Orthman Community YMCA.
The event was hosted by Dawson Area Development. The fair returned after a hiatus of two years, last being held in 2019 before COVID-19 threw a wrench in things.
DAD Assistant Director Scott Foster said over 500 students from Lexington and Gothenburg got a chance to speak with the 52 different participants, including colleges, employers and one military branch.
The students attending had opportunities for exploring higher education, job shadowing, part-time jobs, internships and fulltime work after college.
As for employers, it gave them a chance to market and fill different positions. Foster said businesses are still expressing a pressing need for workers.
Nebraska continues to record low unemployment rates, yet the state continues to grabble with a shortage of workers to fill positions.
For instance, in August 2021, while about 22,400 Nebraskans were un-employed, there were 66,000 job openings. That made about three job openings for every unemployed Nebraskan, marking the largest labor shortage among all states at the time, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
The change of pace brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also made many question their career choices, in August 2021, around 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, around three percent of the entire workforce. At the same time there were 10.4 million job openings in the same month.
“Businesses are facing a staggeringly high quit rate, 3.6 million Americans resigned in May (2021) alone and a record-high number of unfilled position,” according to Gallup.
Since the start of the pandemic, 20 percent of workers have changed careers, according to a survey from Prudential. 46 percent of employees are considering a career change, per data collected by Microsoft.
“The pandemic changed the way people work and how they view work. Many are reflecting on what a quality job feels like, and nearly half are willing to quit to find one. Reversing the tide in an organization requires managers who care, who engage, and who give workers a sense of purpose, inspiration and motivation to perform,” according to a Gallup article.