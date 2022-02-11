Over 500 area students take part in Dawson Area Career and College Fair

LEXINGTON — Over 500 area students took part in the Dawson Area Career and College Fair during the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Orthman Community YMCA.

The event was hosted by Dawson Area Development. The fair returned after a hiatus of two years, last being held in 2019 before COVID-19 threw a wrench in things.

DAD Assistant Director Scott Foster said over 500 students from Lexington and Gothenburg got a chance to speak with the 52 different participants, including colleges, employers and one military branch.

The students attending had opportunities for exploring higher education, job shadowing, part-time jobs, internships and fulltime work after college.

As for employers, it gave them a chance to market and fill different positions. Foster said businesses are still expressing a pressing need for workers.

Nebraska continues to record low unemployment rates, yet the state continues to grabble with a shortage of workers to fill positions.