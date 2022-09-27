Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration another ‘massive success’

LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA’s annual Transportation Celebration was another, “massive success.” It has been described as the one of the most impactful events the local YMCA hosts each year.

The Transportation Celebration this year took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Jim Kelly Field.

Orthman Community YMCA CEO/Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said this year even more entities participated, with 32 businesses bringing over 35 different vehicles to the airfield. They ranged from semis, combines, cranes, sprayers, cement trucks, tractors, road graters, fire engines, etc.

A favorite from last year, the Nebraska State Patrol returned with one of their brand new helicopters, a Bell 505. The helicopter’s missions include search and rescue, surveillance, photography, criminal pursuits and apprehension, as well as natural disaster response.

Nebraska State Patrol’s Bell 505 is outfitted with mission-leading equipment including L3 Wescam MX-10 camera system, Trakka Beam TLX, and a MacroBlue Tactical Display with Churchill ARS 700C Augmented Reality Mapping System technology.

The Nebraska National Guard also returned this year, bringing a Humvee and gun truck.

Other new participants this year included the Lexington Public Schools district, which brought a brand new charter bus and a traditional yellow school bus. Levander’s Body Shop, new to the community, also participated in the event, bringing a fully wrapped Ford Mustang.

Another favorite from last year was a cattle pot trailer provided by MRK.

Gruntorad said it always turns into a jungle gym as the children run up and down the trailer.

Aside from the new participants, there were a large number of local businesses and organizations that have taken part in the event for the past several years.

The event, “gives (children) the opportunity to see things up close and personal,” said Gruntorad.

As for activities for the children, there was an old favorite in the RockIT Express train, operated by RockIT Event Pros. Several “Transformers” also made a return this year.

Change Clothing returned for a third year with “Color Your Own T-Shirt” and it remained a popular booth.

Food provided included a ribeye steak sandwich meal, Tyson provided the meat, Plum Creek Market Place cut it and the bread was freshly baked by Amy’s Bakery, Gruntorad said.

Madeline’s Bakery returned selling coffee and pastries. A new food attraction was MK’s Ice Cream Truck, which proved a popular stop.

Gruntorad said the event continues to grow year by year. As well as an attraction for children, he said the event is also a boost for the businesses, which get to have their name out in public.

This year there were 770 attendees, an increase from just over 700 last year. Gruntorad said the event was a, “massive, huge and successful day.” He said they couldn’t have asked for better weather and community support.

Gruntorad extended his thanks to everyone, vendors, businesses and families, that all came out for the Transportation Celebration. “It was a great day,” he concluded.