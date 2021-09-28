Orthman Community YMCA’s “biggest, most impactful event,” continues to grow in popularity

LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” events the organization holds during the year and it continues to increase in popularity, among both children and businesses.
The Transportation Celebration this year took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Jim Kelly Field.
Orthman Community YMCA CEO/Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said this year around 25 businesses and other entities brought around 30 total vehicles, ranging from semis, combines, cranes, sprayers, cement trucks, tractors, road graters, fire engines, etc.
Several new vehicles that drew attention were a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and a pontoon boat brought by Price’s Rental. Gruntorad said some of the children in attendance have never been on a boat and got an opportunity to imagine being out on the waves.
The event, “gives (children) the opportunity to see things up close and personal,” said Gruntorad.
Another popular attraction is a cattle pot, this year a brand new one, Gruntorad said it always turns into a jungle gym as the children run up and down the trailer.
“We had a little bit of everything,” Gruntorad said.
The event this year had around 700 attendees, up from the 550 that attended in 2020 and the pandemic barely slowed down attendance last year.
As for activities for children, there was an old favorite in the RockIT Express train, operated by RockIT Event Pros. Several “Transformers” also made a return this year.
Change Clothing returned for a second year with “Color Your Own T-Shirt” and it remained a popular booth. A new addition this year was Chill-Out Snow Cones.
Gruntorad said the event continues to grow year by year. As well as an attraction for children, he said the event is also a boost for the businesses, who get to have their name out in public.
“We grow as one,” Gruntorad said of the YMCA, the businesses and the community.
Gruntorad remarked that during the day of the event he goes around talking with each of the businesses making sure they have everything they need. He said he often heard from businesses that they are “definitely coming back next year.”
He said the businesses love the event just as much as the children.