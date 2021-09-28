Orthman Community YMCA’s “biggest, most impactful event,” continues to grow in popularity

LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” events the organization holds during the year and it continues to increase in popularity, among both children and businesses.

The Transportation Celebration this year took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Jim Kelly Field.

Orthman Community YMCA CEO/Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said this year around 25 businesses and other entities brought around 30 total vehicles, ranging from semis, combines, cranes, sprayers, cement trucks, tractors, road graters, fire engines, etc.

Several new vehicles that drew attention were a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and a pontoon boat brought by Price’s Rental. Gruntorad said some of the children in attendance have never been on a boat and got an opportunity to imagine being out on the waves.

The event, “gives (children) the opportunity to see things up close and personal,” said Gruntorad.

Another popular attraction is a cattle pot, this year a brand new one, Gruntorad said it always turns into a jungle gym as the children run up and down the trailer.

“We had a little bit of everything,” Gruntorad said.