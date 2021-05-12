Orthman Community YMCA plans open house for new Learning Center

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will host an open house on Friday, May 21, from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Learning Center.
The public is invited to the FREE event to enjoy a meal of hamburgers and chips, play yard games, and tour the new Learning Center. The center gives the YMCA more space to reach children and adults with learning, enrichment and fun.
The new YMCA Learning Center was formerly a modular building at Sandoz Elementary School. It was moved to the YMCA property earlier this year, and YMCA staff have remodeled it into a new program space.
“The YMCA Learning Center gives the Orthman Community YMCA room to grow and enhance current programs and have space for new programs,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “One of the biggest needs we face at the Y is space. As we continue to grow, we need more space for programs, staff meetings, board meetings, etc.”
Gruntorad said the YMCA management team put in countless hours of work, pulling up flooring, painting the walls, doors, trim and lots of cleaning and organizing. But, the extra effort was worth it.
“We are so excited for the future of our YMCA and the addition of this building,” Gruntorad said.
The YMCA’s Adventure Kidz club (cooking, photography, robotics and more) will meet in the Learning Center. Yoga or additional group exercise classes may also meet in the space.
The Y also will also rent the learning center to community members.
“We know that there aren’t enough spaces to rent in our community when it comes to birthday parties, baby showers, graduation receptions, corporate meetings, clubs like 4-H and Boy Scouts,” Gruntorad said. “This building is going to help fill that need in our community.”
The new Learning Center is north of the YMCA. It is 1,800 square feet with two classrooms and bathrooms. One side is furnished with a full kitchen, ice machine and washer/dryer. The other room has a large smart TV for meetings and presentations.
Those who can’t attend the Open House are encouraged to stop by the YMCA anytime for a tour or to find out about rental opportunities. For more information, please contact the YMCA at (308) 324-1970 or visit www.orthmanymca.org.