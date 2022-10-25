Open Sky Policy Institute urges caution with tax receipts, school funding

LEXINGTON — The OpenSky Policy Institute recommends caution when it comes to Nebraska’s September tax receipts and models being proposed on how to fund public education.

OpenSky’s executive, Rebecca Firestone and deputy director, Chuck Brown, visited with the Lexington Clipper-Herald on Thursday, Oct. 20 about several issues concerning the state and spending.

Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that the state’s net revenue receipts for September 2022 topped projections by $110 million for the month. He also highlighted the “historic tax relief,” that was delivered in the 2022 session.

OpenSky has questioned the tax relief, Firestone wrote, “When it came to getting money into the hands of everyday Nebraskans who need it coming out of the pandemic, the Legislature’s actions this session didn’t match the rhetoric espoused by many.”

“But rather than invest in a broad array of proposals that would have immediately helped everyday Nebraskans, including measures to provide direct payments to residents and lower taxes for middle-income earners, the Legislature prioritized a bill that promises major future tax breaks for the wealthy, property owners and out-of-state corporations,” Firestone wrote.

She also noted that policymakers left $275 million in surplus dollars sitting on the table that could have been used to provide relief for Nebraskans now.

As for the surplus of funds the state has access to, OpenSky notes that much of this is federal dollars that came in the form of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This money was a short term boost for the state but will not be available in the future.

When looking ahead to the new legislative session, due to the economic uncertainty, Open Sky advocates for extending SNAP access and child care subsidies that are set to sunset in 2023. Firestone said due to inflation, Nebraskans are forced to spend more on everyday items and letting aid end when it comes to food and child care could negatively impact many people.

This being an election year, there has been much discussion and proposals about funding public education in the state. Some ideas include a shift to a per-student funding system, but Open Sky suggests this could hurt students.

“Assuming the $1.07 billion in state school aid – including the nearly $900 million Nebraska provides in equalization aid – was divided equally among the roughly 310,000 students who attend Nebraska public schools, each student in the state would get about $3,450,” OpenSky states.

“Districts that currently receive equalization aid, which educate 78% of our state’s students including many with high needs, would lose about $270 million a year, OpenSky analysis shows. These districts would have to rely more on property taxes or make service cuts that could negatively affect student outcomes to offset the funding reductions,” OpenSky stated.

“Given that many equalized districts are already near their levy limits, these districts would likely have to ask voters to approve levy overrides to avoid damaging service cuts. The average levy override would need to be 41 cents in order to make up for the losses in state aid by providing aid on a per-student basis,” OpenSky analysis shows.

Firestone and Brown said that student’s education across the state is highly variable and introducing one-size-fits all approach could harm some students.

“It’s important that the state works to address its high reliance on property taxes to fund K-12 education. It’s also vital, however, that education funding reform discussions focus on the outcomes we want for students and how we can fund achieving these goals in an equitable way,” OpenSky states.

OpenSky Policy Institute

OpenSky is a non-partisan organization that advocates for a strong Nebraska through clear fiscal research and analysis.