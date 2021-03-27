O’Hanlon Seed always looking forward

O’Hanlon said they are the only company from a three-state area who can mix cover crops on a large scale and in a timely fashion. Kory Thatcher manages the seed warehouse and he said they can mix up to 5,000 acres per day of cover crops which is markedly above other competitors.

Custom field work continues to explode Dustin said. “We started this service after producers were not having enough time” The circumstances that generate a call to O’Hanlon Seed are varied. It may be not enough hours in the day, a weather event, a shift in priorities or a change in the farm ownership. These and many other situations can put the crew at O’Hanlon Seed to work. Rick Seberger, Jason Williams, Harrison Racek, Sam Tingelhoff and Mick Appelt are my guys in the field, Dustin said.

“We have the ability and the capacity to do it, so it’s just another service we can offer our growers to help see that work is done in a timely manner,” said Dustin.

“As things change, we evolve, to continue to stay at the top of our industry,” O’Hanlon said.

They service an area from the Kansas state line in the south, South Dakota border in the north, Ogallala in the west and Grand Island in the east, O’Hanlon said. They can normally take care of 1,000 acres per day and offer this for nearly any crop, except corn.