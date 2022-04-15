NWS Weather Spotter Training returns to in-person setting, teaches the basics of severe weather

COZAD — Just as the severe weather season is returning, the National Weather Service – Hastings severe weather awareness presentations were able to return to an in-person format.

Every spring the National Weather Service – Hastings holds severe weather awareness talks that teach the basics about severe weather across their warning area, consisting of 24 counties in south central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties and six counties in north central Kansas.

On Tuesday, April 12, NWS Hastings meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch gave the Dawson County presentation at the Wilson Public Library that was attended by several members of the pubic.

Pfannkuch started out the presentation by discussing one of primary tools used by NWS sites, Doppler radar. He noted the different modes that can be used, the one people likely see most often is reflectivity, the amount of transmitted power returning to the radar after hitting precipitation.

Another mode is velocity, the radar can track a target’s motion that is along the direction of the radar beam. This is useful in determining the speed a storm is moving or strong straight line winds that might strike an area.

The third Pfannkuch mentioned is storm relative velocity; this is the base velocity with the average storm motion subtracted out. This is most useful for finding areas of rotation in a thunderstorm, which relates to tornado formation.

Use of the radar does have some draw backs. The NWS Hastings radar site is located at Blue Hill and can see the lowest levels of the atmosphere closer to the radar itself. However, thanks to the curvature of the Earth, the lowest the radar can scan is around 5,000 feet at Overton and 10,000 near Gothenburg.

Pfannkuch said that is why reports from weather spotters are so important, they can provide the ground truth as to what is happening and help the NWS offer better and more informed warnings to people in harm’s way.

The presentation then shifted to the different types of thunderstorms. Discussion about, quasi-linear convective systems (QLCS), are usually added on at the end in past presentations but this year it was the first one mentioned.

The reason: Dec. 15, 2021.

On this day, only four months ago, 28 tornadoes were reported across Nebraska, the most December tornadoes for the state in a single year. Prior to this there had only been five tornadoes reported in Nebraska in December, since 1950.

Pfannkuch called the Dec. 15 QLCS storm and its ability to produce tornadoes, “unprecedented.”

He said QLCS systems, commonly known as “squall lines,” are usually responsible for straight line wind damage, but they have been known to produce brief and short lived tornadoes. One feature associated with these lines of storms is the ominous looking shelf cloud.

Pfannkuch also noted the Dec. 15 QLCS storm started to take shape around 1 p.m. in the afternoon, but its more common for them to do this at 1 a.m. during the summer months.

In fact, the Cozad community has been impacted by several overnight QLCS type storms in the past, including August 2019, which damaged the Cozad High School library’s roof and July 2020, where extensive wind damage occurred throughout town.

The most potent forms of QLCS storms are known as a derecho, from Spanish meaning, “straight.” These are widespread and long-lived, violent convectively induced straight-line windstorm that is associated with a fast-moving band of severe thunderstorms usually taking the form of a bow echo.

The term derecho and these types of storms gained greater notoriety nationally after the August 2020 Midwest derecho event when it impacted eastern Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

The highest winds measured were 126 mph in Iowa and the highest estimated from post-damage surveys was 140 mph. The storm was also one of the most costly, causing $11 billion in damage and spawned a years-long clean-up effort.

The next types of thunderstorm mentioned are responsible for the majority of tornadoes, supercells.

A supercell is a thunderstorm that is characterized by the presence of a mesocyclone, a deep, persistently rotating updraft. They are the least common type of storm but have potential to be the most severe. In addition to tornadoes, they can also produce large hail, torrential rainfall and strong winds.

Due to their organization, supercells have several identifying structures spotters can use out in the field to get their bearings and be able to tell if the storm is likely to produce a tornado.

The feature most easily seen in the anvil, the storms updraft collides with a stable layer of the atmosphere call the tropopause and the clouds spread out over the storm, sometimes rising to heights of 50,000 to 70,000 feet. For context, most passenger airliners cruise around 30,000 feet.

The forward flank downdraft (FFD) is generally the area of the heaviest and most widespread precipitation. For most supercells, the precipitation core is bounded on its leading edge by a shelf cloud that results from rain-cooled air within the precipitation core spreading outward and interacting with warmer, moist air from outside of the cell.

The rear flank downdraft (RFD) is a complex phenomenon and not yet fully understood. What is known is that this feature wraps around the updraft base, carrying precipitation with it. This causes the characteristic “hook echo,” return on radar.

The RFD of a supercell is believed to play a large part in tornadogenesis by tightening existing rotation within the surface mesocyclone.

The RFD usually contains winds blowing up to 100 mph as it descends to the ground. Pfannkuch said the blowing dust and dirt can often be mistaken for a tornado; spotters should be looking for persistent rotation to identify a true twister.

A wall cloud is a feature that forms near the updraft and downdraft interface. Wall clouds are common and are not exclusive to supercells; only a small percentage actually produce a tornado, but if a storm does produce a tornado, it usually exhibits wall clouds that persist for more than ten minutes.

The last type of storm/tornado Pfannkuch mentioned was one that the NWS Hastings office has been seeing with some increasing regularity, landspouts.

Landspouts are a type of tornado that are not associated with a supercell’s mesocyclone and can in fact occur with seemingly weak storms. They are usually translucent in appearance and form when an updraft moves over a boundary where vorticity (spin) is enhanced.

Pfannkuch also touched on other phenomena associated with severe weather, hail, lightning and flash flooding.

When a thunderstorm begins dropping hail greater than one inch, the NWS will warn that storm as severe. When making reports about estimated hail sizes, the NWS says not to use marble size, as those can vary, but items like coins, ping pong balls, golf ball, or baseballs.

Lightning killed 11 people in the United States last year, with four deaths occurring in August, people playing sports outside make up 14 percent of lightning fatalities. The NWS rule is, “When Thunder Roars, Get Indoors.”

When it comes to flash floods, It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. “It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters,” per NWS.