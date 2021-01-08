Nebraska leaders react to rioters storming U.S. Capitol attempting to overturn the election

Back in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts weighed in, “What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property are not. I encourage the violent protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”

Attorney General Doug Peterson also issued his own statement, “Today’s violent assault on our US Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.”

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly stated, “If you traveled from Nebraska to D.C. to commit violent criminal acts, you will be prosecuted…to the fullest extent of the law. Our attorneys are sworn to uphold the constitution and law and we will do so.”

Senator Ben Sasse, who has criticized President Donald Trump in the past, issued the following rebuke,