LINCOLN — The Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development Program, LEAD, is looking for applicants for Group 42 for men and women who are involved in agriculture or agribusiness. The program seeks to develop leadership skills, increase knowledge and prepare applicants as decision makers.

The LEAD Program is designed to prepare spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry, said Terry Hejny the director of the LEAD program.

In 1981 the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council founded the LEAD program in cooperation with the Agricultural Builders of Nebraska Inc., Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The organizations recognized the need for a nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization to promote and develop future agriculture leadership.

In the late 1970s there was a large amount of retirements from agriculture in Nebraska and many wondered where the next generations of agriculture leaders were going to come from. Nebraska’s lead program is the third longest running in the country and the third state to start a program like this he said.

Originally the program was supposed to only run for five years, but now recruitment for the 39th class is starting and looking for individuals between the ages of 25 and 55 with demonstrated leadership potential selected from five geographic regions of Nebraska, six people are selected from each region. A group of 30 men and women are chosen each year.

Three years of residency in Nebraska is required and the participant must be involved with farming, ranching or agribusiness and complete a written application and interview with a district screening committee. The board of directors of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council is responsible for the final selection, according to the LEAD program website.

“These are people who typically want to give back to their communities,” said Hejny, “they are our future who will go on to be school board members, county commissioners, or other leadership positions and they come from all over the state.”

Hejny said Dawson County has several alumni from the LEAD Program and the county has been well represented in the program throughout the years.

The first year focuses on local, state and national issues with a ten-day national study and travel seminar. The second year is focused on the international community and includes 14 to 16 day international travel seminars.

The LEAD Group 40 traveled to Costa Rica, Columbia and Panama to learn about international trade, foreign policy, cross-cultural understanding and geopolitics.

“We focus on the current issues in agriculture,” Hejny said, “We look at government, trade, markets, health care and education. People may not always like what they hear, but we want to teach people to listen to all sides, we also want our participants to be better communicators and bring good, positive change to their communities.”

While participants do pay a participation fee, much of the program support comes from annual membership’s dues in the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, LEAD program alumni, individuals, corporations, foundations and other organizations.

“It’s a private and public partnership, a collaborative effort,” Hejny said to fund the LEAD program, “The effort comes from all sides, we have great support.”

Hejny said LEAD program alumni say they have gained more self-confidence, problem solving skills, decision making skills, public speaking skills, new contacts and networks, and new opportunities to view different leadership styles.

The LEAD 42 class will get its start in the fall of 2023, the application deadline is June 15, 2023.

Contact the LEAD program office at leadprogram@unl.edu. Visit www.lead.unl.edu for more information about the program and the selection process. Nebraska LEAD program offices are in the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.