Mustangs trample over Heartland Lutheran at home

SUMNER — On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Mustang boys’ basketball team put a beating on the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets.

The Mustangs outscored the Red Hornets 23-9 in the first quarter.

It was a tough second quarter for the Red Hornets as the Mustangs only allowed them to score one point.

As the score was 46 to 10 going into halftime, the Red Hornets needed the break to gather as a team against the high scoring Mustangs.

The second half of the game was all the Mustangs as they scored 18 in the third and left the Red Hornets in the dust. Heartland dribbled into the fourth quarter without scoring in the third.

It was another disappointing quarter for the Red Hornets as they managed to score one point as the Mustangs put up 15.

The final score in the Mustang win was 79-11.

Mustang Jayce Boteo led the team in scoring with 19 points. Chance Daake had 14 points and Jayson Guthard had 10. Jace Rosentreader scored eight points, had two fouls and put up three three-pointers.

Bart Beattie scored seven points, had two fouls and made one three-pointer.

The Mustangs improved to three and two on the season.

S-E-M traveled Dunning to play against the Sandhills/Thedford Knights on Saturday, Dec. 17.