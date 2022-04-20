Multiple area fire departments quickly contain fire that jumped the Tri-County canal on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — Multiple area fire departments responded quickly to a wildfire that jumped the Tri-County Canal between Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Canyon during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 19.

At 2:26 p.m. – the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched near the intersection of Road 750 and Road 425 for the report of a grass fire that had broken out.

The area was between Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Canyon, near the Dawson –Gosper County border.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said that once one of their grass rigs emerged out of the valley and saw the smoke, the fire departments from Elwood, Cozad, Farnam and Eustis were dispatched to the scene to provide mutual aid.

The National Weather Service – Hastings had issued a hazardous weather outlook for a majority of their warning area, including Dawson and Gosper counties due to the sustained south winds at 25-30 mph, with some gusts possibly reaching 40-45 mph.

Relativity humidity values were around 25-40 percent, contributing to the near-critical fire conditions. The ongoing drought has also contributed to dry grasses and fields.

Conditions were similar, if less potent, than April 7, when a wild fire burned a 35,000 acre swath through Gosper and Furnas counties.

Berry said the fire had started along Road 750 on the south side of the canal and then spread along the embankment, the fire then jumped the Tri-County canal. It then spread into an old reuse pit, down the ditches of Road 425 and a field to the west.

Berry said the fire was contained after burning three quarters of a mile down the 425 ditch and two acres of the field, but he said the fire did not leave the field.

He said the containment of the fire was due to not delaying the call for mutual aid and the rapid response from the area departments.

There were also several local farmers who showed up with tractors and discs that played an important role in mixing old corn stalks back into the ground and creating fire breaks.

There was also support from Nutrien Ag Solutions and Country Partners Co-Op who responded with water tanks. Berry said the residents of Bass Bay on Johnson Lake allowed firefighters to use their well for more access to water.

In total, the LVFD responded with 18 firefighters, three grass rigs, two tankers and their command vehicle which carries a UTV. Cozad responded with two grass rigs and a tanker, Eustis brought two rigs and two tankers and Elwood responded with four rigs.

Berry said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, but it was clear that something sparked in the Road 750 ditch to start the fire. The only damage done was to a canal well, Berry said this will require some electrical repair but was not significant.

Fire units began to return to their respective halls around 5:30 p.m., Berry said he took additional firefighters out to patrol for hotspots from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., Lexington and Elwood units were dispatched back to the scene for the report of an area that had rekindled, but it turned out to just be a tree branch on fire that was simple to extinguish.

Its clear people have become more nervous as the fire weather conditions continue amid the lack of rainfall and continued drought.

The LVFD was supported on scene by the multiple area fire departments, Dawson County Emergency Management, District 17 (Gosper) Emergency Management, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Public Power District and numerous local farmers, businesses and residents.