Michaela Kopf eager to bring fresh ideas to Dawson County Fair Manager position

LEXINGTON — Newly hired to the Dawson County Fairgrounds Fair Manager position, Michaela Kopf is eager to bring new ideas, expand their marketing presence and host new events at the grounds.
Kopf, for the past three years, had been working as the administrative assistant at the Lexington Community Foundation.
Kopf said she enjoyed her position at the LCF and was able to meet many great people and help out with several beneficial causes.
She originally grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 2013. She continued her upper level education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she graduated in May 2017. Her major was in textiles and Fashion Merchandising with a minor in business.
The Fair Manager position excited her in a different way, Kopf said, and is excited to bring the communities of Dawson County together at new and different events at the fairgrounds.
She said her primary responsibilities include, coordinating the fair, which includes bringing in vendors, scheduling the carnival and the rodeo. She also is tasked with making the fairgrounds available for different events such as weddings and other social gatherings. Day to day activities include book keeping and scheduling.
As a newcomer to the position and young person, Kopf said she wants to expand the fairgrounds marketing presence, to include social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.
Kopf has several different event ideas she would like to see happen at the fairgrounds, but acknowledged any final decisions come down to the board of directors.
Some of the events she has thought of include, hosting a drive-in movie, outdoor concerts, a beer and wine tasting featuring local breweries, wineries and food vendors, a bridal expo, a revamped fall festival including events for children, hosting cooking and quilting classes, corn hole tournaments and a week’s full of children’s activities in the summer.
Kopf wants people to think of Lexington as a place they can host their events or come to for a fun time, without having to go to a larger community like Kearney.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still hanging over the nation and a slew of local events were canceled or altered, the 2020 Dawson County Fair wasn’t spared, being trimmed down to 4-H events with no carnival, rodeo, etc.
It is a situation Kopf is going to have to navigate in her new position.
She said the board of directors wants her to get out and meet with businesses and organizations across the county. Kopf said through her work at the LCF she has become familiar with many businesses in Lexington, but is not as familiar with those in the other communities of the county.
Due to the pandemic she said she is going to have to reach out remotely at first, but plans on doing it in person as soon as it’s safe.
With the current directed health measures in place and ongoing pandemic, Kopf said she and the board plan on staying flexible while planning events for 2021.
She said the board has stayed up to date with the latest health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and will pay close attention to any changes going forward.
Kopf said they want to plan events like any normal year, but do not want to put people at risk if the health situation hasn’t improved.
In September 2020, former Fair Manager Ann Johnson and fair board president Scott Russman spoke to the Dawson County commissioners about the idea to construct a large venue space on the fairgrounds, capable of hosting large events on the scale which can be done in Kearney or North Platte.
Kopf said the board is still considering ideas related to a venue site but thinks it would be a “great edition,” to the fairgrounds, which she feels would be well utilized.
Aside for venue sites in Kearney and North Platte, there is a lack of these facilities in south central Nebraska.
Kopf also wants the residents of the county to know it’s not just Lexington which can use the fairgrounds, but that it is open to all of Dawson County to be utilized. She wants all of the communities to be involved.
As for herself, Kopf said her door is open and she is willing to hear new ideas. She said sometimes the best things come from a group effort. She said it is not her fairgrounds, but the county’s and is open to hosting new events.
She said the fairgrounds are a great space, which are not utilized enough and it is open to not just Lexington but all of Dawson County.