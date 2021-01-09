Michaela Kopf eager to bring fresh ideas to Dawson County Fair Manager position

Kopf has several different event ideas she would like to see happen at the fairgrounds, but acknowledged any final decisions come down to the board of directors.

Some of the events she has thought of include, hosting a drive-in movie, outdoor concerts, a beer and wine tasting featuring local breweries, wineries and food vendors, a bridal expo, a revamped fall festival including events for children, hosting cooking and quilting classes, corn hole tournaments and a week’s full of children’s activities in the summer.

Kopf wants people to think of Lexington as a place they can host their events or come to for a fun time, without having to go to a larger community like Kearney.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still hanging over the nation and a slew of local events were canceled or altered, the 2020 Dawson County Fair wasn’t spared, being trimmed down to 4-H events with no carnival, rodeo, etc.

It is a situation Kopf is going to have to navigate in her new position.

She said the board of directors wants her to get out and meet with businesses and organizations across the county. Kopf said through her work at the LCF she has become familiar with many businesses in Lexington, but is not as familiar with those in the other communities of the county.