Mark Burch Motorsports Donates Restored 1980 Pontiac Trans Am to Team Jack

• New carpet and completely refurbished interior;

• New windshield and reset and resealed rear window;

• Repaired electrical systems and all lights including instrument panel.

“In less than three months my team and I brought this 1980 Pontiac Trans Am back to life with a complete ground up restoration,” said Burch. “After hearing about Andy’s situation, we knew it was time to act. We started on July 30th, and now have a solid and safe muscle car to donate to Team Jack.”

Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will take place at the 8th Annual Team Jack Gala in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, February 27, 2021. For more information on rules and ticket purchase, please visit the Team Jack Foundation website.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 4,600 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $8.3 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in nine research projects nationally. The Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.