MAXWELL AFB, Al. — A Dawson County area native retired as a major general after 31 years in the United States Air Force in February.

Major General Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Hinrichs is the son of Lexington resident Gordon Hinrichs.

Jeff went to grade school in Lexington and later attended Eustis Public School where he graduated. The same year he entered the United States Airforce Academy.

“Maj. Gen. Hinrichs entered the Air Force in 1992 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Prior to this assignment, he served as the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; and Chief, Central Security Service,” per the U.S. Air Force.

“His career has spanned eight commands and agencies and included Individual Mobilization Augmentee to commanders at the wing and intelligence center levels as well as commander of an active duty intelligence squadron as a reservist. Maj. Gen. Hinrichs deployed in key intelligence leadership positions during operations Deliberate Force/Joint Endeavor, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom,” states the U.S. Air Force.

Gordon said Jeff broke ground as a reservist, being one of the first reservists to have an active command. Jeff also helped to integrate reservists after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Jeff was also involved with the General Atomics MQ-1 Predator project when it was just getting off the ground.

Gordon recalls asking Jeff about his work activity at one point but Jeff couldn’t say much over the phone but said he would send something in the mail that would help explain his silence.

Gordon would later receive a package including a hat that was inscribed, “National Security Agency.”

Education

1992 Bachelor of Science, Basic Science, Distinguished Graduate, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.

1997 Squadron Officer School, Distinguished Graduate, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

1997 Master of Arts, Managerial Economics, University of Oklahoma, Norman

2004 Air Command and Staff College, Distinguished Graduate, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2009 Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2016 Air Force Enterprise Leadership Seminar, Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

2016 Air Force Enterprise Perspective Seminar, Alan L. Freed Associates, Washington, D.C.

2017 Senior Joint Information Operations Applications Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2017 Continuous Process Improvement for Executives, Institute for Defense Business, Alexandria, Va.

2018 National and International Security Leadership Seminar, Alan L. Freed Associates, Washington, D.C.

2018 Cybersecurity: The Intersection of Policy and Technology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

2019 Cyberspace Operations Executive Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2020 Advance Senior Leader Development Seminar, Warrenton, Va.

Assignments

1. August 1992 - April 1993, Student, Intelligence Officer Course, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas

2. August 1993 - March 1995, Foreign Systems Analyst, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, Calif.

3. March 1995 - June 1997, Chief, Current Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.

4. June 1997 - January 1999, Imagery Programs Officer, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.

5. January 1999 - October 1999, Senior Targeting Intelligence Officer, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.

6. October 1999 - August 2006, Reserve Director of Intelligence Operations, Air Education and Training Command, College of Aerospace, Doctrine, Research and Education Intelligence Directorate, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

7. August 2006 - June 2007, Reserve Director of Intelligence, Air Education and Training Command, College of Aerospace, Doctrine, Research and Education Intelligence Directorate, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

8. June 2007 - July 2010, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Commander, 11th Intelligence Squadron, Air Force Special Operations Command, 23rd Air Force, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

9. July 2010 - July 2011, Commander, 56th Intelligence Squadron, Air Force Special Operations Command, 23rd Air Force, Cannon AFB, N.M.

10. August 2011 - March 2014, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Commander, Joint Intelligence Operations Center Analytic Center, Royal Air Force Molesworth, England

11. March 2014 - August 2015, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to Commander, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

12. August 2015 - May 2018, Mobilization Assistant to the Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency, Fort George G. Meade, Md.

13. May 2018 – August 2020, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; and Chief, Central Security Service, Fort George G. Meade, Md.

14. August 2020 – present, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander and President, Air University, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

Summary of Joint Assignments

1. March 1995 - October 1999, Chief, Current Intelligence; Imagery Programs Officer; and Senior Targeting Intelligence Officer, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., as a first lieutenant and captain

2. August 2011 - March 2014, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Commander, Joint Intelligence Operations Center Analytic Center, Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, as a colonel

3. August 2015 - May 2018, Mobilization Assistant to the Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency, Fort George G. Meade, Md., as a colonel and brigadier general

4. May 2018 – August 2020, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; and Chief, Central Security Service, Fort George G. Meade, Md., as a brigadier general

Major Awards and Decorations

Bronze Star Medal

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Joint Service Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Meritorious Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with three oak leaf clusters

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with bronze star

Iraq Campaign Medal with bronze star

Armed Forces Service Medal

Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border and oak leaf cluster

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with six “M” devices and hourglass device

Other Achievements

1996 U.S. Strategic Command Intelligence Company Grade Officer of the Year

1997 Outstanding Contributor and Clebe McClary Awards, Squadron Officer School

2001 CADRE and AETC Air Reserve Component Officer of the Year

2006 Distinguished Graduate and Honor Graduate, Joint Staff Officer’s Targeting Course

2006 USAF Intelligence Field Grade Officer IMA of the Year

2007 AFSOC Intelligence Field Grade Officer IMA of the Year

2007 AFSOC IMA of the Year

Effective Dates of Promotion

Second Lieutenant May 27, 1992

First Lieutenant May 27, 1994

Captain May 27, 1996

Major Sept. 15, 2002

Lieutenant Colonel Sept. 15, 2006

Colonel Aug. 31, 2011

Brigadier General Dec. 7, 2016

Major General Nov. 21, 2019