LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Lexington Minutemaid volleyball team faced off against the Lincoln Northwest Falcons.

The Maids looked like a different team in the first set as they took a 15 to seven lead.

Lexington came out hustling, communicating and made huge plays to win points.

The Maids won the first set 25 to 11.

In the second set, Lexington kept the momentum going with a small lead. The Falcons weren’t going to let the Maids win easily and closed the gap to four points.

Lexington pulled ahead to win 25 to 18.

Head Coach Allie Prososki said, “We struggled during the third set having a sense of urgency and becoming too content, but our girls came back in the fourth set and focused on finishing each rally.”

The Maids took a hard third set loss after their communication fell apart.

Lincoln won 25 to 18.

In the fourth set, the Maids came back out with confidence to finish the game.

The Maids won 25 to 15.

“I’m really pleased with the girls for wanting to always get better each day and we’re starting to see that during our games,” said Prososki.

Maid Laikyn Seim had 11 kills, three aces, 14 digs, and 10 serve receives. Hadlie Wolf had seven kills, three aces, 13 digs and 11 serve receives. Hannah Scharff had seven kills, two solo blocks and five digs. Abbi Sutton had two kills, two aces, one block, five digs and one assist. Ella Young had two aces, 14 digs and 24 assists. Abrianna Reynosa had five kills, 3 aces, 12 digs and five serve receives.

Lexington traveled to North Bend on Saturday, Sept. 9.