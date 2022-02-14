LVFD calls for no open burning until the area receives moisture

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department is calling for no open burning in their fire district until the area receives moisture, large wildfires in January stretched manpower and equipment.
Dawson County and much of south central Nebraska is under moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Fire weather concerns have also been in the forecast for the next couple of weeks due to higher winds and low humidity values.
According to the LVFD’s January report, the month started out on a busy note with two house fires, and a semi fire on I-80. Damages were estimated around $250,000.00.
“A grass and tree fire reminded us we need to continue to keep lighters out of the hands of juveniles and smoking materials need to be properly disposed of,” Records Clerk Dale Holbein stated in the report.
There were 10 fire calls during the month including two house fires, one chimney fire, one semi fire, two grass fires, one smoke scare, three mutual aid calls for grass fires and Dave Berke’s funeral. Fire trucks traveled a total of 747 miles.
Calls are up by four from last year, there were six calls in January 2021.
As for rescue calls, there were 30, including 18 medical assists, six vehicle accidents, one person in distress, two invalid calls, one rodeo standby and two cancelled calls. Rescue units traveled 322 miles in the month.
Rescue calls are up by nine this year; there were 21 calls last year at this time.
In the first month of 2022, there were 40 calls, up by 13 from 2021.
Training for the month included ground tactics and ice rescues, members attended a state emergency training meeting over a weekend in Kearney. There are also three new members who have agreed to become probationary members in February, bringing the department up to 40 members.