LRHC’s Maria Reyes receives 2021 Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award

LEXINGTON — Maria Reyes, Community Health Worker (CHW) at Lexington Regional Health Center, received the 2021 Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award from the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, and Lifespan Health Services.
This first-time CHW Making a Difference award is presented to a CHW who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork, and service to the community during the COVID pandemic.
Reyes said she is honored to receive the award. She has demonstrated leadership and collaborations as a CHW, and also her compassion and service to others during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
DHHS Program Manager Kathy Karsting said, “Community Health Workers are individuals who serve as bridges between public health, health care services and community resources to promote and improve health; and improve access to resources and services, improving the quality and cultural accessibility of services in Nebraska for all people.”
In calling for nominations for the CHW award, the goal for DHHS was to recognize the unique ways they served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reyes’ coworkers at LRHC wrote of her, “wisdom and knowledge of the community, her commitment and service to the community of Lexington and the trust many others place in her.”
Karsting said, Reyes has also participated in community-level research and is the co-author of a peer-reviewed publication, highlighting the contributions of CHW’s helping others overcome obstacles and barriers to health access.”
“In 2020, a large audience attending the statewide Health Equity Conference were deeply moved to hear Reyes speak of her experiences helping those hospitalized with COVID-19, critically ill, unable to be with family and without Spanish-speaking caregivers,” Karsting said, “Reyes translated for patients, families and their caregivers over the phone, even in the middle of the night, during what seemed like the last moments of life.”
Kristina Messersmith, Director of Social Services, said “Maria is a treasure and fills the gap between the hospital and the community. She is someone who is so passionate and is very rarely someone that cannot be reached.”
Maria was the first Community Health Worker to work in a hospital setting in Nebraska. This position became available at LRHC due to CEO Leslie Marsh. Marsh acknowledged there were gaps in some areas of health that needed bridging, so she brought the idea to the table and a position was developed. Having a Community Health Worker at LRHC has helped in so many ways, including advocacy, resources, and having a cultural understanding and other individuals’ views on health.
This role has built awareness that each individual's health impacts their lifestyle and how a community can help them succeed.
The Maternal and Child Health program at DHHS, funded by federal Title V Maternal and Child Health Block Grant, works with CHW’s and others to provide education and workforce development activities for Nebraska CHW, many of whom work in local communities with families and children, in home visiting, early childhood and other parent support programs, according to DHHS.