LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board met on Tuesday, June 27, where it was noted the facility has been nationally recognized for its commitment to quality care for heart attacks.

Dr. Acosta-Carlson, chief medical officer, reported we hosted a resident and physician assistant student last month, and have another resident and physician assistant student joining us in July.

During the service excellence report, Jill Denker, chief human resource officer, updated the board regarding the recent landscaping projects not only on the hospital’s main campus, but also in Elwood and Bertrand, at two of LRHC’s rural health clinic locations.

Kirsten Faessler, chief operating officer and clinic administrator has been leading these initiatives with Don Young, executive director of ancillary services, and the entire plant operations team. Numerous employees and their family members, including Rachel Peterson, Kirsten Faessler, Jacque Cantrall, Jenn Kohl, Don Young, Mark Gutierrez, James Sager, and Alberto Guedes assisted with these projects.

Members of LRHC’s senior leadership team also helped and had fun while team building. Future plans include professional landscaping on the hospital grounds. Employee landscaping events will be held to help with the maintenance of the property and employees will be eligible to earn Community Promotion Hours.

Chief Nursing Officer, Nicole Thorell reported Lexington Regional Health Center has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Referring Center Bronze recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

The Mission: Lifeline Referring Center award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to getting patients the most up-to-date research-based care for STEMI as outlined by the American Heart Association.

Denker also reported that LRHC was happy to host summer honors students, who got to tour many areas of the hospital and learn about the services we offer.

LRHC team members volunteered their time on Thursday, June 1 at the Lexington Public Library for their second annual bicycle rodeo. Volunteers helped fit helmets and educated on the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike.

The therapy team has also opened registration for their Wiggles-N-Words summer camp that will be taking place on July 18-20.

This free camp will allow children between the ages of four and six to connect with our speech, physical, and occupational therapists in activities that will help improve things such as language and vocabulary, social interaction, and handwriting.

Lexington Regional Health Center was happy to participate in the recent United Way golf tournament as a hole sponsor and with a team as well. LRHC employees enjoyed volunteering their time at the recent Bertrand Rodeo, Fair and Parade.

The Leaving A Legacy event on August 19, 2023 at Kirk’s NebraskaLand Restaurant is almost sold out, so purchase your ticket today if you are interested in attending.

The evening will consist of silent and live auctions, dinner and dueling pianos entertainment. Funds raised this year will go toward labor/delivery/postpartum and radiology renovations and upgrades.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner reviewed hospital financials through May 31, 2023, with the board. In his report, he stated fiscal year-to-date operating revenue is up 5.5% as compared to the same time the prior year.

Year-to-date expenses are up 2.68% as compared to the prior year. Following Eschenbrenner’s financial report, he requested a transfer of $2,000,000 from operating cash to funded depreciation, which was approved. Two capital asset purchase requests were approved by the board for ultrasound machines and HVAC equipment, as was charity care in the amount of $149,009.