During the May board meeting, Dr. Acosta-Carlson Chief Medical Officer reported on hosting numerous students such as Physician Assistants, Medical Students and Residents.

She noted that the students have all commented about how much they enjoy their rotations at Lexington Regional Health Center, and recently heard from a student we hosted last year that LRHC is the best rotation they had experienced during their schooling. Dr. Acosta-Carlson commented that she learns a lot from the students as well and truly enjoys teaching them.

The nursing report was provided by Nicole Thorell Chief Nursing Officer that we currently have a lot of CNAs going through nursing school and are excited about the future.

Kirsten Faessler Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator updated the Board that Ann Young, Brooke Wolfe and Leeann Smith completed additional training with wound care, and we are excited to add their expertise to our wound care team. She also reported that Curtis Roemmich Director of Rehabilitation Services, recently received the Nebraska Rural Health Association’s emerging leader award, which recognizes an individual who has made meaningful contributions to their organization to the health of their community early in their career and recognizes up-and-coming leaders for their dedication to rural health and demonstrated potential for leadership and continued service.

Faessler updated that Dr. Agrazi, Ophthalmologist, a Nebraska native that is fluent in Spanish is excited to come to our community to serve patients. Please watch for details on his upcoming schedule.

Jill Denker Chief Human Resource Officer said National Walk at Lunch Day was a success with great employee participation. LRHC team members were happy to volunteer at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day. LRHC was excited to celebrate Hospital Week with food, games and raffle prizes. May’s marketing campaigns consisted of Speech Therapy and Mental Health. The team is looking forward to raising awareness about Men’s Health month during June.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner reviewed hospital financials through April 30, 2023, with the board. In his report, he stated fiscal year-to-date operating revenue is up 2.4% over the same period the prior year. Year-to-date expenses are up slightly as compared to the prior year, but remain in line with budget despite the inflationary pressures impacting the health center. Following Eschenbrenner’s financial report, he requested a transfer of $500,000 from operating cash to funded depreciation, which was approved by the board.

The compliance report was provided by Tara Naprstek director of finance regarding the thorough review of the expiration of the public health emergency and the winddown process.

Leslie Marsh Chief Executive Officer was excited to announce that Lexington Regional Health Center was once again chosen as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to work in healthcare!

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Lexington Regional Health Center Board of Directors will occur on June 27, 2023 at 12 p.m.