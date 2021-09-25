Looking to the future: Lexington seniors take part in Educational Planning Program

LEXINGTON — Its only fall but its likely seniors are already getting tired of the question, “What are you going to do after high school?”

Yet, it’s so often asked because of the importance of the answer. To help them find one, the Lexington High School seniors took part in an Educational Planning Program on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

There were 33 regional colleges and the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard on hand to answer questions about the opportunities they provide after the seniors get their diplomas this spring.

LHS Counselor Michele McKeone said Lexington usually hosts their college fair in November, while the Educational Planning Program is hosted at other schools, but Lexington played host this year.

She said it will be a benefit to the students cause after they have met with the different college representatives they will have a chance to apply to different colleges as part of LHS’s Jump Start to College.

By November, the seniors will start working on scholarship applications as part of the Senior Seminar.