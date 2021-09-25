Looking to the future: Lexington seniors take part in Educational Planning Program

LEXINGTON — Its only fall but its likely seniors are already getting tired of the question, “What are you going to do after high school?”
Yet, it’s so often asked because of the importance of the answer. To help them find one, the Lexington High School seniors took part in an Educational Planning Program on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
There were 33 regional colleges and the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard on hand to answer questions about the opportunities they provide after the seniors get their diplomas this spring.
LHS Counselor Michele McKeone said Lexington usually hosts their college fair in November, while the Educational Planning Program is hosted at other schools, but Lexington played host this year.
She said it will be a benefit to the students cause after they have met with the different college representatives they will have a chance to apply to different colleges as part of LHS’s Jump Start to College.
By November, the seniors will start working on scholarship applications as part of the Senior Seminar.
It wasn’t just Lexington students that were able to attend; McKeone said they invited several area schools. Several seniors and some of their parents were also able to speak with the different representatives.
The colleges that took part include, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Buena Vista University, Central Community College – Columbus, Chadron State College, Clarkson College, Concordia Univeristy – Nebraska, Creighton University, Dakota Wesleyan Univeristy, Doane University, Eastern Wyoming College, Fort Hays State College, Joseph’s College Cosmetology, Kansas State University, Laramie County Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Midland University, Morningside University, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Northeast Community College, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Peru State College, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Southeast Community College – Milford, University of Nebraska – Kearney, Unviersity of Nebraska – Omaha, University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, University of Sioux Falls, Wayne State College and Western Nebraska Community College.