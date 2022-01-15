Looking for more field turf bids, Lexington school board approves engineering and bidding service contract

The board took a moment for public comments on the revised Plan for Safe Return, COVID-19 exclusion and re-admittance protocol and COVID-19 self-monitoring and masking in-lieu of quarantine protocol.

Hakonson said the protocols must be reviewed and receive public comment at least every six months.

The only things that were changed reflected the Center for Disease Control own changes to isolation and quarantine protocols.

“People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” according to the CDC.

The updated plan was shared with Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group, who both agreed with the changes, Hakonson said.

With no public comment received, the board approved the updated protocols.