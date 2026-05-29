Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds and Hail Expected OvernightWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving northeast at 30 mph and will affect parts of eastern Phelps, western Kearney, southwestern Buffalo, and southeastern Dawson counties until 12:30 AM CDT.Affected Areas:Elm CreekOvertonFunkOdessaAxtellKearneyAmherstRiverdaleThis includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 250 and 278.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphHail up to half an inch in diameterImpacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to vegetation People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Overton athletes earn state track medals Lexington Regional Health Center to open clinic in Elm Creek Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outside.Secure loose outdoor items.Avoid driving on Interstate 80 if possible.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until FRI 10:00 AM CDT Dense Fog Reducing Visibility in Dawson County This Morning Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil How civics education helps diffuse political tension in U.S. schools How civics education helps diffuse political tension in U.S. schools